Police seek man in Denver hotel murder

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for a murder suspect wanted in the shooting death of a man at a hotel last month.

Tali Frazier, 29, is accused of shooting and killing Jeramy Sillemon at the Regis Motel, located at 8282 E. Colfax Avenue, on Sept. 25.

The circumstances the led to the shooting were not released.

Frazier currently has a first-degree murder warrant for his arrest for his involvement in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-713-9867.