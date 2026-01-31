Aurora police arrest teenage driver in crash that killed man, seriously injured toddler

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora arrested a 19‑year‑old suspected hit-and-run driver after a high‑speed crash Friday night that killed a man and seriously injured a 1‑year‑old child.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Peoria Street and E. 13th Avenue.

Investigators allege Jonathan Garcia ran a red light in a Chevrolet Trailblazer and T‑boned a Volvo, then fled on foot before officers and a drone team located him near Nome Park.

Police believe drugs or alcohol may have been involved.

The man driving the Volvo was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity has yet to be released.

The 1-year-old child in the Volvo was transported to the hospital and remains in serious condition, police said.

Garcia is facing charges of reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and vehicular homicide.

Formal charges will be filed by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.