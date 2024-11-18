Colorado homeowner asks Public Utilities Commission to fine Xcel Energy $1.16 million

A Colorado homeowner asked the Public Utilities Commission to fine Xcel Energy $1.16 million for the delay in signing a solar interconnection agreement.

Under Colorado law, the homeowner — Peter Simmons — said Xcel Energy had 30 working days to sign the agreement after he paid the application fee. It was paid on Feb. 21, 2022, according to Simmons, but Xcel Energy did not sign the agreement until Oct. 7, 2024.

“Approving a solar interconnection takes other utilities 2-5 business days," Simmons said in his complaint to PUC. "Xcel Energy has not approved my solar interconnection after 630 days. Over 300 times longer. Xcel continues to obstruct and delay my solar interconnection. Throughout this ordeal, Xcel has acted as if they are above Colorado law. The PUC needs to send a strong message to Xcel – stop blocking Colorado’s green energy goals. Fine Xcel the maximum amount of $2000 for each day of delay. Fine Xcel $1,160,000 dollars.”

Denver7 reached out to Xcel Energy for comment and are waiting to hear back.

'Get this job done': Lawmakers, regulators blast Xcel over solar delays

Simmons is not the first person this has happened to.

Contact7 has been reporting on this problem for years and PUC has known about the issue for years as well.