Ex-GOP strategist: Biden is unpopular, Trump is a 'threat' to US

A longtime political strategist is warning against embracing what he says is the prevailing narrative that a potential Trump-Biden rematch automatically secures a second term for President Joe Biden.

During a Scripps News interview, Steve Schmidt, a former political adviser to Republican Sen. John McCain and a co-founder of the Lincoln Project — a centrist American political action committee (PAC) — shared his insights. He said he’s worried about the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

“President Biden, objectively, as a matter of fact, is unpopular. His numbers and approval level are in the 30s. He is losing a head-to-head matchup against Donald Trump as an incumbent president,” said Schmidt. “All elections are about the future, and there's a fundamental question on the table for the United States.”

Schmidt pointed out that most Americans don't think the U.S. has the best economy in the world, and they don't see President Biden as the "wisest person" in the country just because of his age. If anything, his age is a big concern.

SEE MORE: Second GOP presidential debate: Who's in and who's out

A recent poll by the Wall Street Journal showed that 73% of registered voters believe President Biden is “too old” to run for re-election in 2024.

Additionally, 60% of those who participated in the poll said the president is not "mentally up for the job of president,” while 49% held similar concerns about Trump.

“My perspective on this has always been very simple. I think that Donald Trump has proven this, in my view, is a profound threat,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt pointed out that Trump’s call for Gen. Mark Milley to face the death penalty for alleged betrayal and treason and Trump’s constant threats to the American media have raised concerns that he might seek revenge on his enemies if he gets a second term in office.

“The collapse of trust between the American people and nearly every institution creates the conditions for the rise of a demagogue. As does the fact that 60% of the country is living paycheck to paycheck and 40% doesn't have access to $400 in cash,” said Schmidt as to why he believes the nation allows for someone like Trump to dominate the polls.

However, Schmidt believes that neither Trump nor Biden will be the nominees for their respective parties.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com