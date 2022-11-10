Furnace Giveaway from Precision Plumbing Heating Cooling Electric

Just in time for the holiday season, Precision Plumbing Heating Cooling and Electric is partnering with Denver7 to give away a brand-new furnace to a family in need. The giveaway is at this link.

Here's how it works: Precision is giving away a free home heating system with installation included in the Denver and Boulder community to someone who could not otherwise afford one. At this link, share with Precision your story and why you or a friend could benefit from a new system and installation.

Precision's Hugs Program has been helping the community for the past 40 years. The contest ends on 11/27/2022