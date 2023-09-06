Earn a $5 in-store credit for getting your flu shot at Sam’s Club

The days of getting free doughnuts and other goodies for proving that you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be over, but Sam’s Club is still handing out incentives to those who get their annual flu shot.

Rates of COVID-19 are on the rise, and the flu season is slowly creeping in, too. If you’re looking to get your flu shot now, you can get a $5 in-club shopping credit through Sept. 24. The deal applies to Sam’s Club members only, but you can sign up for a membership at any time.

The credit will automatically be applied to your next in-club purchase at a register or if you use Sam’s Club Scan & Go app. The credit cannot be used online or through Curbside Pickup. There is a limit of one offer per membership card holder, which means that even if your entire family gets vaccinated, you will only get one $5 credit.

If you have health insurance, you should not have a copay with your flu shot or experience any additional costs. You can schedule an appointment with Sam’s Club’s pharmacy online for your flu shot to get the $5 credit. You can also get any other vaccines you need.

If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, other pharmacies are also offering similar incentives. You can instead get your flu shot at CVS, where you’ll get a coupon for $5 off your next purchase of $20 or more, or Walgreens, where you’ll earn $10 in Walgreens Cash rewards.

If you need another incentive to get vaccinated against the flu, listen to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It said that during the last flu season, people who were vaccinated were 40%-70% less likely to be hospitalized because of the flu or related complications.

The CDC also says the best time for adults to get vaccinated — especially those 65 and older — is September and October.

