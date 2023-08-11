Watch Now
DOJ appoints special counsel to lead Hunter Biden investigation

U.S. Attorney David Weiss will continue to lead the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings, but will be given added autonomy.
Posted at 10:37 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 12:47:57-04

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he is appointing U.S. Attorney David Weiss as a special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation. Weiss will continue leading an investigation into President Joe Biden's son. 

The appointment gives Weiss more autonomy over the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings. 

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two tax crimes last month, but that plea agreement with prosecutors unraveled when the judge raised concerns about the deal.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

