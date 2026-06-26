Blues From the Top festival returns to Winter Park for 24th year

The 24th annual Blues From the Top music festival is underway in downtown Winter Park, featuring some of the country's top rock, blues and Americana artists across three days of performances.

The festival runs Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden asked festival producer Maria Chavez what she's most looking forward to.

"Since I'm a Chavez, I always love Los Lobos. So I can't wait to La Bamba with them Sunday," Chavez said. "I'm super stoked. Kenny Wayne is amazing, our third time having him."

Friday, June 26

Marc Broussard, 6:30–7:40 p.m.

The Wood Brothers, 8:05–9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Tyron Benoit Band, 11–11:50 a.m.

Bywater Call, 12:20–1:10 p.m.

North Mississippi Allstars, 1:40–2:40 p.m.

Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band, 3:10–4:10 p.m.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, 4:40–5:55 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

Vanessa Collier, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Blind Boys of Alabama, 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Southern Hospitality featuring Damon Fowler, J.P. Soars and Victor Wainwright, 2–3 p.m.

Los Lobos, 3:30–4:45 p.m.

Click here for more info and tickets

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