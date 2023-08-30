Category 3 Hurricane Idalia makes landfall along Florida Gulf Coast

Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm, packing top winds of 125 mph. It made landfall around Keaton Beach, Florida, at 7:45 a.m. ET.

Before sunrise, Hurricane Idalia had top sustained winds of 130 mph. Those top winds dropped to 125 mph at 7 a.m. ET, making it a Category 3 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said Idalia was undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle, which causes the hurricane's original eye to collapse.

In addition to the destructive winds, the National Hurricane Center said areas of Florida's Big Bend region could see 12 to 16 feet of storm surge.

Keaton Beach reported a wind gust of 77 mph around the time of landfall. It is 27 miles south of Perry, Florida.

A tide gauge at Cedar Key, Florida, reported a water rise of 5.9 feet.

The effects won't just be felt at the coast. A hurricane warning was issued for parts of the Georgia and South Carolina coast, including Hilton Head and Savannah. The National Hurricane Center said it believes Idalia will maintain hurricane status for much of Wednesday before heading back to sea on Thursday as a tropical storm.

6:10am ET: TAKE IMMEDIATE SHELTER along the coast of Taylor and Dixie County. Eyewall of Hurricane Idalia will be coming onshore in the next 1-2 hours. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND LIFE THREATENING SITUATION! #FLwx #Idalia https://t.co/SFZ3EZb9oz pic.twitter.com/tSL0ISqXOI — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) August 30, 2023

Evacuation orders were put in place for 33 Florida counties and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated 5,500 members of the Florida National Guard. They have 2,400 vehicles, 14 helicopters and 23 watercrafts ready in response to the hurricane.

"It's likely to cause a lot of damage and that's just the reality. So be prepared for that, be prepared to lose power and just know that there's a lot of folks that are going to be there to help you get back on your feet," DeSantis said.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Deanne Criswell briefed President Joe Biden on Tuesday of the storm's progress.

"As the President said to Governor DeSantis in his own conversations yesterday, FEMA and the entire federal family are activated to support the people of Florida," Criswell said.

