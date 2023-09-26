You can actually buy pumpkin spice-scented mums

If you’re looking to increase your pumpkin spice enjoyment this fall, Walmart is bringing back their pumpkin spice-scented flowers, first seen in 2021.

The Pumpkin & Chai Sun-scented mums are a vibrant orange-yellow color with hints of red. And yes, they smell like pumpkin spice.

Available only at Walmart stores and online for $28.84, the mums will add color — and fragrance — to a porch or back patio. They require full sun and must be watered consistently until established, then you can water every other day until the soil is moist.

You can have the mums delivered to your door so you don’t have to worry about making a mess in your car. They will arrive with minimal open flowers, and then they’ll bloom through the fall.

$28.48 at Walmart

The mums are scented using what Walmart says is an “Enviroscent Non-Toxic Scent Stix” and come inside a plastic planter.

You can choose to keep them in the planter, or buy another one and swap it out. The color may vary from the photos due to variety and availability and they will measure either 14, 15 or 16 inches tall.

Because they need full sun, they will need to be kept outside. If you want the exact same smell inside your home, Walmart suggests also purchasing the Better Homes & Gardens Pumpkin & Chai Candle.

While Walmart does give instructions for taking care of the pumpkin-scented mums, if you want to experiment with making them last even longer, you may want to try a watering tip that’s gone viral.

TikTok user Jodie Kammerer at @jodie.thedesigntwins suggests watering the mums from the bottom by soaking them in a pot instead of pouring water on top. She says adding water directly to the soil instead of letting it trickle down will help them stay fresh longer, while also helping prevent fungus growth.

Take a look at her video below:

Will you be adding Walmart’s Pumpkin & Chai Sun-scented mums to your fall decor?

