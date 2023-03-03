TruthFinder Review – Discover Its Pros and Cons

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content by Paradise Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of Denver7.

It’s far more straightforward than ever to locate an individual with only a limited amount of identifying information because of the proliferation of background check sites.

It is prominent among the industry's most reputable background check companies. This evaluation of the TruthFinder will discuss the service's positive and negative aspects.

This application is the most excellent service for conducting background checks since it offers some of the most affordable fees and the quickest record searches.

It’s equipped with everything a trustworthy background check service can offer.

Is TruthFinder Legit

We understand that you want proof that the app does what it claims to do before you commit any money. Or perhaps you've just heard about it and wonder how effective it is.

After all, it's a rather bold claim that you can access information that might be shocking.

In all honesty, this app is the real deal. TruthFinder makes it easier to locate people online. Social media profiles, employment and education verification, vehicle history reports, and criminal records are just some of the public information that may be accessed using this tool.

Pros

Precise results

User-friendly

Secure communications provide personal privacy

Membership packages that can fit your needs

Cons

Provides neither a free trial nor complimentary reporting

Whether you need to do a reverse phone lookup, a background check, an email lookup, or just a simple search, this application is your best bet.

Due to the sensitive nature of this data, you should only choose a reliable background check provider. See what you've missed by not using this app right now.

TruthFinder Review: What Can You Do With It

Public Record search

In many contexts, this service can be helpful. The essential features are easy to use and maintain complete anonymity. It’s the way to go if you need to track down a specific person but don't want them to know you're on the lookout.

A few of the countless reasons why TruthFinder is the most reliable platform for doing background checks are listed below.

Comprehensive Background Reports

Searching through millions of public data to gather information about a person may be tedious and time-consuming. With TruthFinder, all you need is identifying information such as name, email address, or phone number to access public records.

The following data may be found in background checks:

Official birth and death record

Background on employment and academic experience

Particulars for making contact

Online Identities

Felony and driving histories

You can also run a search on yourself to see what information about you is available online.

Discover a Person’s Criminal History

This information can be obtained by searching for criminal records on TruthFinder.

Justification of what went down

When the crime was committed

Kind of charge

Case number and court name

Place of arrest and scene of crime

You can also find out if a person is a sexual offender. You can track down sexual predators in the same vicinity. This might be an invaluable tool for families relocating to a new area with children and adjusting to a new school. Parents might feel more at peace if they were informed of any risks their children face.

Reestablish Family Connections

The dynamics of families are notoriously tough to navigate. With the assistance of TruthFinder, you may locate long-lost relatives. No matter how far away they are from you, TruthFinder services make it simple to identify potential relatives based on genetic ancestry, regardless of the distance between you and the other person.

For instance, you strongly yearn to get back in touch with an aunt. One of your second cousins may have vanished without leaving a forwarding address, phone number, or other contact information.

When you use this app, you won't need to worry about prying eyes or old grudges.

The following is a review provided by one of the customers: "TruthFinder was helpful when my friend wanted to get in touch with her extended biological family."

Reconnect With Old Friends

The usage of social media has made it far easier than ever before to reconnect with long-lost friends and family members. Numerous people still do not have profiles or do not use them on a consistent basis.

You can spend all the time in the world hunting for them, but you’ll never discover where they are hidden. Once again, TruthFinder can come in very handy.

Check the individual's history in the database to determine whether they've undergone any changes or led any lives you wouldn't approve of before contacting them.

If you begin stalking someone on social media, for example, adding them as a friend on Facebook or following them on Instagram, that person will quickly become aware that you are keeping tabs on them. But the case is not the same for TruthFinder as it respects anonymity.

Strengthened Sense of Security

Everyone is seriously concerned about the safety of the neighborhood in which they make their home.

If you’re moving to a new region or recently received new neighbors, this service is a terrific tool to help you get to know people and evaluate how safe you’ll feel living there. It can also help you determine whether the neighborhood is safe.

Know Your Date

The modern dating landscape is such that one can never be too careful, especially for younger generations. When you find someone with whom you have a strong connection through online communication, the next step is to make plans to meet in person.

You and your date must have a pleasant and carefree time when you’re out on the town. You may learn a lot about your date before you even go out with them by using TruthFinder.

You have the option of investigating someone's past criminal behavior before getting engaged with them. If your date has used a pseudonym in the past or has relocated frequently, you should be wary. The service has a head start on the competition since it knows the responses to these questions. You'll be more prepared and have more to discuss before the date gets out of hand.

Improve Your Online Reputation

The person-finding capabilities can bring you in contact with others and do the same with you. Because anyone may find your information with just a quick search, you need to be sure that it’s accurate and as positive as possible.

You can decide what information about yourself is made available to the general public, even though information uploaded online may always be accessible. The service may assist you in discovering and removing humiliating or out-of-date stuff from the internet.

Use TruthFinder if you’re seeking employment and want to clear your name. Check that the data is accurate and for allusions to the past that may have slipped your notice. It’s comparable to obtaining a regular credit report and making a few tweaks to its information.

TruthFinder Features

Dark Web Scan

People are apprehensive about their private data being available on the dark web since it can be disturbing. They usually search the dark web to ensure that their personal information isn’t among its numerous other records.

Fortunately, TruthFinder's Dark Web Scan can help people ascertain if their personal information has been stolen or otherwise exposed.

This feature helps individuals determine if they’ve been the target of identity fraud or if any of their data is unlawfully accessed.

It has this feature with the specific intention of assisting individuals. In addition, users can customize their searches on the dark web to concentrate on particular areas of their personal information.

One can select many options from the following:

Number relating to the social security system

Passport identification number

Information about contacting us

Identifiable numbers linked to financial accounts

Personal medical files of patient

Cards, including credit and debit cards

The number to the telephone

A valid driving license

Cards that can use either for membership or for retail

When exploring the deep web, TruthFinder will look at a wide array of resources, such as websites, social media feeds, chat rooms, forums, file-sharing networks, and more. This in-depth research is likely beneficial to anyone concerned about their data's safety.

TruthFinder Customer Support

TruthFinder reviews provide excellent customer service, although the company's support staff could be available for a more extended period if they wanted to.

You can speak with a live representative on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Pacific Time, but not at any other time.

Consumers are provided twelve hours of assistance every weekday. It’s more than what’s provided by other similar businesses.

This app doesn’t offer customer support over the weekend or beyond regular business hours. A section labeled "Frequently Asked Questions" contains information and answers that can be helpful.

If the answers to your questions can be discovered in that part, you won't even have to contact customer support.

Safety and Security With TruthFinder

When dealing with a website that provides access to a substantial quantity of private information, maintaining a high level of safety and security at all times is of the utmost significance. The fact that this app functions well in this aspect is certainly a positive sign.

They protect the confidentiality of any information that’s transmitted across the network by encrypting it. It helps to ensure that whatever information they have on you is kept private and safe from prying eyes.

The website constantly monitors for any indication of potentially criminal activity, such as hacking, due to the massive amount of material to which it has access.

This helps to protect the privacy of consumers' data, and it also ensures that hackers cannot change it.

The service ensures the protection of your data and also the precision of the data it provides.

Reverse Phone Lookup

Any person who has an interest in discovering the identity of the owner of a specific phone number can do so by making use of the "reverse phone" function on their device.

The legitimacy of this function is frequently regarded as one of the most popular features on the list. This is likely attributable to the fact that customers often receive phone calls from numbers that they are unable to recognize.

If something like this happens, you might want to investigate who the owner is. Because it can look up the phone number in public records, the service can complete this duty.

Other than the phone number, users won't be asked for any additional information, which makes the service easy to use and transparent in contacting the item's owner. In the search results, you might see information such as the owner's name and other identities or aliases the person might use.

In addition to that, there’s always the possibility of viewing a picture of the person who is under investigation. They’ll also receive, as a bonus, a list of names of other individuals who have previously possessed that telephone number.

All this information can be used to the advantage of individuals interested in learning who is contacting them and, presumably, why.

TruthFinder Reviews From Real Users – Is TruthFinder Legit?

Because we wanted to save you some time, we read through a large number of online TruthFinder reviews to find out what genuine individuals thought of the service based on their own personal experiences using it.

This will assist you in obtaining a reliable response to the question of whether the app is a genuine service and whether it actually functions.

Reviews of Sitejabber users:

TruthFinder reviews reveal that it has been rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by over 300 users of the Consumer Affairs website. This information helps answer the question of whether this TruthFinder legit organization works perfectly.

This app has been praised by the Better Business Bureau for its excellent customer service as well as its trustworthy information. This is demonstrated by the numerous laudatory comments located on the website of the company.

Many users have voiced their opinion about the extensive adverts that the site provides, yet others have praised it. With its reputation for accuracy and widespread use, the app has climbed to the top of our recommended list.

TruthFinder Cost

The following is the price for using this app:

Is TruthFinder free? The answer is no. Its monthly fee is $28.05 . Plans for conducting a reverse phone lookup cost $4.99 per month, while plans for performing a reverse email lookup cost $29.73 per month.

You’ll be required to pay a one-time cost of $3.99 to obtain access to the downloadable report files. Monitoring of the dark web incurs an extra fee of $2.99 per month.

How to Understand TruthFinder Pricing

If you want to know how much it costs, your only option is to try to conduct a background check and then wait a few minutes while your report is prepared.

This is the only option available to you if you want to learn how much the service costs. There’s no other way to have access to this information. You’ll then be shown a price page just before you’re granted access to the report that you have ordered.

However, this is the norm, as evidenced by the fact that companies like Instant Checkmate also disclose their prices using this way.

To make use of the service, you’ll be required to sign up for a recurring monthly subscription as opposed to paying a one-time price for a background check. Purchasing this membership grants access to an unlimited number of reports.

This will cost you $28.05, which breaks down to $46.56 for two months and $23.28 on a monthly basis when calculated on a per-month basis.

Its website is set up to occasionally provide promotional pricing, such as access to five reports for the price of one dollar or a single report that can be purchased without the requirement of membership.

The fact that the business doesn’t offer an annual plan with a price reduction or the option to pay for just one report at a time is one of the ways in which it falls short as a provider of these options.

Alternatives to TruthFinder

If you have a friend, business associate, or acquaintance that you’re interested in learning more about, you can do so by checking a number of different web resources.

We've done some research and come up with some alternatives to this application that will help you focus on exactly what it is that you're looking for.

Intelius

Intelius

Background checks are an area in which Intelius , which began offering its services to customers in 2003, has a great deal of expertise.

This service is quite similar to TruthFinder in that it gives users the ability to explore the background of a person, including the individual's criminal history, family tree, and demographic information.

You can ask Intelius to provide a report or search results for as low as $0.95 . Although, logically, the premium for the more comprehensive plan would be higher, the monthly payments for plans are affordable.

Make use of Intellius's search capabilities if you want to find out more about your past or the past of someone you care about.

PeopleFinders

people finders

PeopleFinders streamlines the process of locating the information that’s already accessible to the public by indexing more than a billion documents from public archives and databases. You don't have to invest a dollar in performing a search for people that’s both speedy and simple.

You can locate any person's contact information, such as their phone number and address, by searching via public records.

You could be asked a few questions by PeopleFinder.

It’s the most effective tool to use when carrying out a specific search

There’s an app version for devices that use Apple and Google

Instant Checkmate

Instant checkmate

Instant Checkmate is a service that does background checks and enables users to look for information regarding other individuals. However, there are some distinctions between the services provided by TruthFinder and Instant Checkmate, including the following:

Data Sources : TruthFinder gathers data from official documents, online accounts, and other public documents, while Instant Checkmate collects information from public records and social media posts.

: TruthFinder gathers data from official documents, online accounts, and other public documents, while Instant Checkmate collects information from public records and social media posts. Accuracy : TruthFinder is renowned for providing more current and accurate information than Instant Checkmate.

: TruthFinder is renowned for providing more current and accurate information than Instant Checkmate. Price: It’s pricier than Instant Checkmate.

Features: TruthFinder provides additional capacities, including criminal and arrest records, whereas Instant Checkmate mainly focuses on standard background investigations and access to public data.

In the end, each of these services has advantages and disadvantages, and the one that’ll be the better fit for you will be one that considers your requirements.

Things To Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

The benefits of using a professional background check agency are numerous. In the past, checking someone's criminal history or the criminal history of a potential employer was both impractical and expensive.

There's no denying that having quick access to data is a huge timesaver.

TruthFinder reviews assert that you can use the service to examine your history and the histories of your friends and family and learn more about people you've met.

People-searching tools, such as background check companies, have made it easier to access personal data.

Final Thoughts on TruthFinder

With TruthFinder, you can conduct in-depth investigations on the individuals that catch your attention.

If you're wondering if this service is legit and you have questions about a former partner or want to find out who got promoted instead of you, the information on this website could help answer those questions and put your mind at ease.

