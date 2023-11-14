Things to do in Aurora this winter

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content by Visit Aurora. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of Denver7.

Embrace Winter's charm in Aurora! Whether you're a dedicated hiker, a snowshoeing aficionado, or a tubing enthusiast, Aurora offers a bounty of winter activities for those seeking snowy adventures! So, don your coziest hats and gloves, and prepare to welcome the chilly season ahead.

VISIT AURORA PARKS

Aurora Reservoir

Where: 5800 S Powhaton Rd, Aurora, CO 80016

Aurora Reservoir is a beautiful area for winter activities. Take a hike around the reservoir while drinking hot chocolate or tea; there is an 8-mile trail that winds around the perimeter. Bring the camera along for some gorgeous shots of the ice-covered reservoir. If the water has a thick layer of ice, which signs will indicate, take a swing at ice fishing. When there is a good amount of snow in the area, it is always fun to go snowshoeing. With little elevation changes and plenty of open space, the Aurora Reservoir is a perfect area to try winter activities.

Cherry Creek State Park

Where: 201 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO 80014

Cherry Creek State Park is home to wildlife, a beautiful reservoir, trails, and so much more. Winter offers a new set of activities to enjoy. With 22 different trails, there is much to be explored. Spend the day hiking through the trails or across the dam. Pick up some skis and go cross-country skiing on the non-paved trails. If there is a lot of snow, rent some snowshoes and walk through the park in areas you would not normally visit. Feeling adventurous? Book a campsite and spend a couple of days. The beautiful snow-covered trees and trails will make for amazing pictures.

Jewell Wetlands Park

Where: 3005 E Jewell Ave, Aurora, CO 80012

Jewell Wetlands Park is tucked away but still very accessible. Enjoy a winter hike on their popular trails or sit to enjoy a cup of coffee on one of the benches along the path. If you have a mountain bike, it would also be a perfect place for a winter bike ride. After fresh snow, consider packing your snowshoes for a hiking adventure. Pro tip: stick to the trails in this area rather than the boardwalk, as it is easier in the shoes.

WILDLIFE VIEWING

Pronghorn Natural Area

Pronghorn Natural Area

Where: 27800 E Quincy Ave, Aurora, CO 80018

Pronghorn Natural Area is an open space with long trails, ideal for snowshoeing. Spend the day with friends exploring and hanging out in the great outdoors. If you are feeling like a regular hike, grab some boots and go for a walk. If you’re lucky, you might even see some of Aurora’s prairie dwellers, like pronghorn and burrowing owls, during your trip.

Plains Conservation Center

Where: 21901 E Hampden Ave, Aurora, CO 80013

Immerse yourself in Aurora's rich natural heritage at the Plains and Conservation Center. Explore local flora and fauna while delighting in the winter wonderland. Its extensive trail system, visitor center, tipis, and homestead village offer an authentic experience to connect with Aurora's wildlife. Experience the magic of the winter season through its family-friendly programs, allowing you to discover Aurora's prairies up close. From captivating wagon tours to exciting prairie pup adventures and historical old iron walks, the Plains Conservation Center offers a journey back in time. Plus, don't miss the chance to join the holiday spirit as Santa Claus himself embarks on festive wagon rides across the prairie!

Star K Ranch

Where: 16002 E Smith Rd, Aurora, CO 80011

Embrace the serenity of winter as you wander through Star K Ranch, where you might encounter some of the local wildlife regulars, including mule deer, majestic great horned owls, and lively blue jays. Its extensive trail system welcomes visitors daily, providing ample open space for your winter adventures. Remember to bundle up in a cozy coat and don your gloves for an unforgettable outing!

GO SLEDDING & ICE SKATING

From the Hip Photo

For snowy days, Aurora boasts some excellent sledding slopes, many of which have scenic views. You'll be happy you worked up an appetite outside, away from screens.

Meadowood Recreation Center

Where: 3054 S Laredo St, Aurora, CO 80013

Meadowood Recreation Center boasts the ultimate winter wonderland, featuring top-tier snow hills that promise a day of exhilarating sledding and tubing adventures! With two meticulously crafted slopes catering to thrill-seekers and those seeking a gentler ride, it's the perfect destination for winter excitement.

Sagebrush Park

Where: 4744 S Evanston Way, Aurora, CO 80015

Nestled near the intersection of East Smokey Hill Road and South Chambers Road, this beloved 17.7-acre park features an expansive hill area tailor-made for exhilarating sledding adventures on those snow-covered days! Rally your friends, don your warmest gloves, and bring your trusty sled because snow days have never been this much fun!

The Pond

Where: 6155 S MAIN STREET SUITE 260, Aurora, CO 80016

Embark on a journey to The Pond, nestled in the vibrant heart of Southlands! Open daily, even on major seasonal holidays, this enchanting destination offers on-site skate rentals or the option to bring your own. With a small admission fee, skaters can access the rink throughout the day. Don't miss the chance to experience the magic of nighttime skating beneath the lights, followed by a delicious dinner at one of the nearby restaurants. The rink's wintery wonderland stays open until February, ensuring ample time to savor the snowy season.

SIP HOT CHOCOLATE

From the Hip Photo

Legends Coffee

Where: 24100 E Commons Ave, Aurora, CO 80016

Located just around the corner of Southlands Lifestyle Center, Legends Coffee is known for its fabulous coffee paired with a quaint breakfast menu. Discover a hot chocolate made by a pro from in-house chocolate ganache and milk. Ask to add homemade vanilla, coconut, or hazelnut syrup if you’re looking.

Logan House Coffee Company

Where: 2501 Dallas St #112, Aurora, CO 80010

Warm up as you stroll around Stanley Marketplace with a cup of hot chocolate from Logan House Coffee Company. The inviting yet trendy store is perfect for spending an afternoon reading or catching up with some good friends.

