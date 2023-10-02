Reasons to visit Aurora this fall

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content by Visit Aurora. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of Denver7.

Fall has arrived! Explore rocky mountain views, elite leaf peeping, horseback riding, pumpkin patches, farmers' markets, and more things to do this autumn.’

Fall is a transformative time. Temperatures dip, flavors emerge, and our spirit of adventure and comfort takes priority. Spend an afternoon or a weekend in Aurora and capture that essence!

TAKE A TRIP TO THE PUMPKIN PATCH

Preparing for spooky season requires the perfect pumpkin for carving. For family fun, Mile High Farms in Bennett has something for everyone (corn mazes included)! Also, be sure to visit May Farms located just outside the Aurora city limits. Each weekend in October, they’re celebrating an annual harvest fest complete with pumpkin patches and more.

GET CLOSE TO CREEPY CRITTERS

It's not spooky season without costumes, creepy crawlers, and spooky critters! Get up close and personal with snakes and spiders at the Plains Conservation Center during their Family Workshops! Learn about these critters through various crafts and activities, and explore Aurora's flora and fauna through a guided exploration! Costumes are encouraged!

HAVE FAMILY FUN AT NICK'S FALL FEST

Nick's Garden Center & Farm Market transforms the first Saturday in October into Nick's Fall Fest. Visit their pumpkin patch to find every shape and size of pumpkin imaginable. You'll also find many FREE activities for the family, including a ring toss game, straw maze, kids' play area, and many great selfie stations. For a small fee, you can also enjoy tractor rides through the Tunnel of Terror, Nick's Garden Express Train Ride, Pedal Kart Track, kids jumping castles, and Hammer game.

Nick's Garden Center

ENJOY FALL FESTIVITIES AT THE FARMER'S MARKET

Embrace the autumn vibes by exploring Rebel Marketplace and Southlands Farmer’s Market! Get into the fall season by immersing yourself in local and seasonal produce while indulging in freshly crafted goods and unique creations from talented local artists!

GO ON A LEAF PEEPING HIKE

Between the changing leaves and prairie grass, you’ll see Aurora’s fall colors in full swing. Places like the Morrison Nature Center and the Plains Conservation Center are great for observing Aurora’s natural landscape. Explore more of Aurora's fall foliage by making a trip to Cherry Creek State Park and checking out Quincy Reservoir for prime viewing and amazing autumn strolls. The unique features of Jewell Wetland Park make it an ideal place to check out wildlife while hiking around.

Unsplash

DISCOVER WILDLIFE

Being in The Gateway To The Rockies means you’re never too far from wildlife. Explore Pronghorn Natural Area at sunset to look for pronghorn deer and red fox darting in between the tall grass. Spend an afternoon at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge to see American bison roaming the plains right from your car. Get up early and make the trip to The Wild Animal Sanctuary to view tigers and lions rescued from captivity.

GRAB A FESTIVE TREAT

Take advantage of the PSL weather by enjoying some local treats! Báhn & Butter Bakey Café has beautifully designed sweets that pair nicely with their in-house teas. Or visit the new location of Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery serving delicious pastries, cakes, breads, and expertly brewed drinks.

Unsplash

TRY A DELICIOUS LOCAL CIDER

You're sure to get into the fall spirit at Haykin Family Cider. This award-winning small-batch cidery produces a sparkling wine-like cider in a variety of sweetness levels. Elevating the apple that way wineries have elevated the grape, Haykin Family Cider highlights the flavor and complexity of exciting and unique apples. Open throughout the weekend. Stop by for a taste!

HAVE AN AUTHENTIC FARM-TO-TABLE MEAL

For a transcendent fall dining experience, visit Annette inside Stanley Marketplace. Helmed by James Beard award-winning chef Caroline Glover, this modern gastropub combines the wholesomeness of farm-fresh ingredients with the creativity of a top-notch restaurant. Diners can expect a delicious menu based on a scratch-to-table mantra.

GET YOUR PSL FIX

Aurora is filled with fantastic coffee spots. From unique, festive creations to traditional hand-ground brews, you're sure to find the perfect warm beverage to fuel your spooky season. Try Jubilee Roasting Co. for classic caffeinated beverages in a decorated and cozy atmosphere. Their on-site small-batch roasting facility fills the space with the beautiful aromas of coffee sourced from around the globe. Logan House Cofee Company brings an artful approach to your coffee cravings with unique bakery offerings as well (try their pop-tart, trust me). Indulge your cravings at Coffee Story! From their classic brews and famous Croffles to unique lattes like Sweet Potato and Dalgona, it's a flavor journey! Legends Cofee is another bright spot, with a passion for coffee and a focus on sustainability.

FULFILL YOUR FALL FASHION GOALS

Fall in Colorado can get a little chilly, so it’s best to be prepared! Goose & the Goat inside Stanley Marketplaceoffers unique hats, scarves, and even long socks in both men's and women’s styles. You can also visit Southlands if you’re looking to give your fall wardrobe a total makeover. They have everything from designer brands to clothing, shoes, and more. Bonus, there are even outdoor fire pits complete with seating outside a variety of the Southland stores.

CRAFT A NEW FALL RECIPE

You'll feel perfectly at home in a class at Create Kitchen & Bar, regardless of your culinary skills. A chef-instructor will teach you something new. Whether it's how to burn toast just perfectly or how to make an authentic paella, you will be sure to connect over great food and cocktails. Be sure to reserve your space early because classes fill up fast!

PRACTICE YOUR SWING

Coloradoans like to boast that our state has over 300 days of sunshine every year. Whether that is true is debatable, but you're sure to find plenty of fall days to hit a few golf balls around without losing them in snow. With links for all budgets & skill levels, Aurora is flush with golf courses open (weather permitting) to keep you entertained.

VISIT STANLEY MARKETPLACE FOR FORTISSIMO: DYAO'S FALL FESTIVAL

The Denver Young Artists Orchestra's immersive fall festival is back for its second year! The festival features great food, drinks, prizes, games, and other activities. Don't miss out on live music and performances from DYAO young artists!

BRING YOUR LEADERHOSEN FOR DOCKTOBERFEST

Aurora has become a prime destination for brewmasters and beer enthusiasts alike. With nearly two dozen local breweries (and growing), seasonal concoctions flourish. The fall season is marked by Dry Dock Brewing Company's "Docktoberfest"! Grab your steins and don your finest lederhosen and dirndls because it's time to raise a toast at Dry Dock Brewing on September 16th! This celebration is hosted at the South Dock location. Enjoy phenomenal brews, German specials with the Colorado Coney food truck, and more! For more amazing beer spots to visit this season, visit Cedar Creek Pub for a great collection of local brews and delicious comfort food! And don't miss out on Cheluna Brewing Company and explore their special releases, year-round, and seasonal brews!

