Run a Personal Background Check on Yourself – Ultimate Guide 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content by Paradise Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of Denver7.

If you find yourself in a situation where someone is researching your past, such as during an interview, a property application, or even a lease negotiation, you may feel nervous about the outcome of the investigation. You may easily find this out by doing a personal background check.

If you don't like what comes up on your personal background check report, you may have it hidden entirely by using a service like BeenVerified .

Just by searching for your particular name, you may examine what information is available about you and evaluate whether or not it’s an accurate reflection of who you’re. You may gain a better grip on these self background checks by learning how they’re constructed.

What is a Personal Background Check?

By doing a background check on yourself, you may learn what details about you can be found in open sources. This might include anything like a felony conviction. Someone in a position of authority, such as a prospective employer or customer, may look up information about you in the public domain.

There are several methods to find out what data about oneself is available online through a personal background check. While most personal background checks are conducted by employers, anyone may request one. If you perform a background check on yourself, you can rest certain that the person you're doing business with or going out with is who they say they are.

What Will You Find If You Run a Background Check on Yourself

To do a thorough self background check, you should look into all of the public records available in both state and federal databases that include your personal identifying information. By searching public records with just your name, mobile number, or email account, you could discover interesting things about yourself.

By searching public records on your own, you may find out a lot of personal details about yourself. Information such as your identity, date of birth, place of residence, educational background, career history, relationships, addresses, criminal records, court cases, sex offenders, online profiles, and possessions may be revealed.

If you really need all this information, it's probably not worth your time to try to get it by hand searching public data. By using a professional service, you can increase the reliability of the data you find during your personal background check.

Private investigation firms may research millions of public and government records while conducting your personal background check using the information you provide about yourself. The data is then compiled into a background check report that can be seen and distributed easily.

Records of convictions and arrests

Licenses to bear arms

Photographs

Capitalized Resources

Aliases

Bankruptcies

Resumes and CVs

Identifying information, such as a complete name

Web presences

Liens

Birth year and age

Documents from Civil Court

Qualifications required for a profession

History of Education

Why Should You Run a Background Check on Yourself

See What Potential Employers Could Discover About You

Human resources will investigate your online persona, consisting of your social media profiles, professional networks, and any other information that’s available to the public, before making a hiring decision. It's never a bad idea to know what comes up in a Google search, even if you aren't actively job hunting, as a starting point for a self background check.

Check for Incorrect Criminal Convictions

Government agencies are only as effective as the people who work there. Hence, we should count on making errors sometimes. If you have a similar name to someone who has been convicted of a crime, you may be wrongfully accused of the same thing. The term "identity theft" is often used to describe this kind of criminal behavior.

"Victims of criminal identity theft may not know that someone has burdened them with a criminal record until they’re stopped for a traffic violation, the officer runs a check on their driver's license number, and they’re arrested on the spot," says Beth Givens, director of the Privacy Rights Clearinghouse, a nonprofit consumer information and advocacy program founded in 1992. It’s possible to get errors in your criminal record corrected by contacting the relevant government agency.

Find Out if There's Anything About You on the Dark Web

BeenVerified.com

Background check firm BeenVerified in the United States claims that your private information may be on sale on the anonymous marketplace known as the "dark web," hence the need for a background check on yourself. The dark web is challenging to traverse even if you’re accustomed with utilizing it. This means that there are even fewer individuals with the skills necessary to search the dark web for private information.

Theft and resale of sensitive personal information are significant concerns in the modern world. This includes financial data like account numbers, login credentials, and IDs, as well as other details like addresses and phone numbers.

Using the services of a reliable self background check firm is essential for staying one step ahead of scammers.

Discover Fake Social Media Accounts Using Your Personal Information

Given the prevalence of fraudulent social media accounts, the topic "How do I report a phony Facebook account?" has been added to the list of commonly asked questions.

Someone might mimic you on social networks using photographs and information you've made public without your consent or knowledge. Maybe someone has stolen your identity and exploited it to build a fake social media profile.

Despite your best efforts, you may not be able to track down any imitators if the person who steals your identity and uses it to build a fake social media presence is clever enough to block you.

Review Long-Forgotten Posts That You or Other People Made

Think back on all the time you've expended on the internet and the many comments and posts you've made.

Your present perspective may be in conflict with something you formerly said online, or a buddy may have shared photos from a crazy party that you'd rather stay hidden. No matter where you’re in life, it’s important to have these items fresh in your mind, hence the need for self background checks.