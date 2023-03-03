The Best Natural Appetite Suppressants to Maximize Weight Loss in 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content by Paradise Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of Denver7.

Despite being significantly harder to lose weight than you thought, it is still possible with determination. Has anyone around you turned to dietary supplements for appetite suppression? Have they had good results?

This post looks at the best natural appetite suppressants and how they function. PhenQ is the clear victor thanks to its wide range of weight loss advantages, but other products, such as Leanbean , have their niches as well.

Best Natural Appetite Suppressants

PhenQ - Best overall

- Best overall Leanbean - Best for women

- Best for women Trimtone - Best for fat burning

- Best for fat burning Phen24 - Best for weight loss

- Best for weight loss PrimeShred - Most potent natural appetite suppressant and metabolism booster

- Most potent natural appetite suppressant and metabolism booster Instant Knockout - Best for men

- Best for men Zotrim - Best for motivation

There are a lot of supplements on the market that claim to be able to curb appetite, but how can you tell which ones are actually healthy and helpful? An in-depth discussion of the seven most effective best natural appetite suppressants pills currently available follows below.

PhenQ - Best Overall Natural Appetite Suppressant - Ranking 4.9/5

PhenQ

Pros

Natural formula provides different weight loss benefits.

The ingredients are scientifically proven.

May help maintain proper sugar levels.

Daily cost is average.

Cons

a-Lacys Reset doesn’t have strong evidence yet.

Who Should Take PhenQ?

PhenQ is a wide-ranging formula that can help you lose weight in multiple ways. It is also suitable for individuals with metabolic problems in conjunction with obesity.

Alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine are the key ingredients in a-Lacys Reset. Alpha-lipoic acid may lessen your waist measurement, a vital sign of metabolic health, by about 2 cm in unhealthy individuals [1]. Cysteine may lower ghrelin levels, the “hunger hormone,” to help reduce weight [2].

Carnitine may reduce body fat by as much as 4 pounds and lower your body weight by 2.5 pounds [3]. Your muscles can become larger by using fat for energy, which is accomplished by boosting your muscles' ability to utilize fat for energy.

PhenQ contains two fat burners, caffeine and piperine. Caffeine may increase your body's production of fat-burning enzymes and piperine, an ingredient in the proprietary Capsimax [4]. Because piperine has anti-inflammatory benefits it may boost your body's ability to burn fat [5].

Weight loss is a double benefit of chromium picolinate, which improves blood glucose control and preserves muscle mass [6].

Nopal cactus fiber can reduce fat absorption from the diet. In addition, fiber can increase the amount of fat excreted in stools without causing digestive problems [7].

Who Shouldn’t Take PhenQ?

Avoid PhenQ if you are sensitive to caffeine's effects. If you are taking medication or another supplement to lower blood sugar, consult your doctor before taking chromium.

PhenQ Ranking: 4.9/5

Efficacy 4.9/5

There is scientific evidence supporting the use of the active ingredients in PhenQ for suppressing hunger and burning stored fat.

Ingredient Quality 4.8/5

Certain ingredient forms, such as chromium picolinate, have been shown to provide benefits unique to their form. Clinical research has shown that certain ingredients' successful doses are relatively high.

Cost 4.9/5

On the PhenQ website, the most comprehensive bundle of five bottles and one free Advance cleanse is priced at $1.27 per day. It costs $2.33 per day for one bottle.

User Satisfaction 4.8/5

There are a large number of positive PhenQ reviews, though a couple of customers express dissatisfaction with the company's customer care.

Summary

PhenQ is the best weight-loss dietary supplement and helps in losing weight from multiple directions. Reducing excessive hunger, increasing muscle energy, and boosting metabolic health address various factors contributing to stubborn fat.

Leanbean - Best Appetite Suppressant for Women - Ranking 4.8/5

Leanbean

Pros

The weight loss pill is specifically designed to help women.

You can break bad habits such as binge eating with Leanbean.

Visceral fat may be reduced.

Building muscle mass may be assisted by antioxidants.

Cons

Glucomannan, the primary ingredient, may decrease the uptake of prescription medicines.

Who Should Take Leanbean?

Women who are having trouble controlling their urges to eat may benefit from taking Leanbean . According to studies, women have a higher chance of carb and sugar cravings than men [8].

Increased satiety results from consuming Leanbean, one of the best fat burners for women. The primary ingredient, glucomannan, is a water-absorbing dietary fiber, so you are likely to eat less [9].

The anti-obesity effect of lowering body fat accumulation is a potential benefit of green coffee bean extract [11]. Visceral fat, found in the abdomen, might be affected by Garcinia cambogia, an ingredient found in weight loss supplements such as Leanbean [10].

Besides helping with weight loss, the antioxidants in Leanbean may assist with metabolic issues. A healthy diet alone decreased waist circumference by 2.36%, compared to 4.14% when supplemented with turmeric [12]. Increased insulin and blood sugar regulation may be boosted by acai berries [13].

Who Shouldn’t Take Leanbean?

Avoid taking Leanbean if you take NTI drugs. The coating of your intestines' lining may be reduced by glucomannan, lowering NTI absorption.

Leanbean Ranking: 4.8/5

Efficacy 4.9/5

Leanbean's components are supported by scientific research for reducing hunger pangs, boosting overall fat burning, and eliminating substantial abdominal fat deposits, making it one of the best belly fat burners.

Ingredient Quality 4.8/5

Leanbean delivers the same dose of glucomannan, resulting in significant weight loss in clinical studies. Choline, on the other hand, satisfies the therapeutic requirement.

Cost 4.7/5

The most economical Leanbean value bundle is a four-month supply of four bottles for the price of three, costing $189.97 and providing a daily dose averaging $1.58.

User Satisfaction 4.8/5

Outside the official Leanbean site, Leanbean reviews are mainly positive.

Summary

Leanbean may assist you in achieving your weight loss goals through several mechanisms. It can increase satiety, boost fat burning, and balance blood sugar levels.

Trimtone - Best for Fat Burning - Ranking 4.7/5

Trimtone

Pros

Having more brown fat can lead to long-term weight loss.

Green tea extract may reduce waist size.

Even if you stop taking the supplement, taking it may prevent future weight gain.

Cons

People taking NTI medications may experience side effects if they take glucomannan.

Who Should Take Trimtone?

Using Trimtone , you can boost your ability to burn fat stores. Grains of paradise, a herbal medicine that stimulates brown adipose tissue (BAT) fat burning, is included. Brown fat burns calories and does not expend energy like inactive “white” fat. Grains of paradise extract may decrease visceral and abdominal fat [14].

Green tea extract is also present in Trimtone, which positively affects fat loss. An eight-week study revealed a 10.3% decrease in body fat and a 9.2 cm reduction in waist circumference, for example.

Long-term use of green tea extract may help prevent body fat production. It reduces the fat cells you already have while preventing new ones from developing. Furthermore, it lowers digestive enzymes and increases fat burning [15].

Who Shouldn’t Take Trimtone?

Glucomannan, the active ingredient in Trimtone, inhibits nutrient absorption to suppress appetite. This can be dangerous if you are taking NTI medications.

Trimtone Ranking: 4.7/5

Efficacy 4.8/5

Trimtone's active ingredients have proven to assist in fat burning. They have also shown the ability to work in various ways for weight loss, which might result in cumulative benefits.

Ingredient Quality 4.7/5

Trimtone contains a 40 mg dose of grains of paradise and a fairly high caffeine level. In general, however, the dosage of ingredients in Trimtone is lower than other diet pills.

Cost 4.9/5

The biggest package offers the greatest value among the supplements reviewed here in terms of value. $1 usually covers a day's worth of these best appetite suppressant pills.

User Satisfaction 4.7/5

The majority of Trimtone's online reviews are positive.

Summary

It seems like Trimtone is an excellent way to burn fat. Brown fat may increase its metabolic rate and lower the number of fat cells in the body thanks to Trimtone.

Phen24 - Best Appetite Suppressant Pills for Weight Loss - Ranking 4.7/5

Phen24

A day/night formula that syncs with your body's natural metabolic processes.

You may eat less without becoming tired.

Griffonia extract provides mood-boosting benefits.

Cons

Glucomannan may hinder the absorption of nutrients and drugs.

Taking Griffonia simplicifolia may cause serotonin levels to rise excessively, which can be dangerous.

Who Should Take Phen24?

If you want to reap all-day weight-loss benefits without risking feeling overstimulated at night, Phen24 is the best choice for you. The night formula provides a caffeine-free experience, thanks to the Griffonia simplicifolia extract, which boosts serotonin levels.

According to research, taking Griffonia extract may result in a 5–10% weight reduction within three months. Serotonin can suppress appetite while providing a calming, mood-elevating impact [16]. There was also a significant reduction in body mass index, hip circumference, and subcutaneous fat [16].

The Phen24 daytime formula contains phenylalanine, an amino acid. Phenylalanine may aid weight loss by reducing calorie intake without fatigue, and may also help regulate blood sugar levels [17].

Who Shouldn’t Take Phen24?

Phen24, which raises serotonin, may be unsafe if you take antidepressants. Furthermore, Griffonia simplicifolia boosts serotonin levels, which may create an effect of addiction.

You should also notify your doctor if you are taking any drugs that affect dopamine or thyroid hormone levels, as phenylalanine may be converted into tyrosine.

Phen24 Ranking: 4.7/5

Efficacy 4.7/5

Ingesting Griffonia seeds can lead to a 5–10% weight reduction in humans.

Ingredient Quality 4.8/5

A well-crafted day and evening formula, switching from fat-burning to a non-stimulating, calming ingredient mixture.

Cost 4.5/5

The biggest package at $224.99 for five boxes has an average daily cost of $1.67. A 30-day supply of Phen24 is priced at $74.99 for one box or $2.50 daily.

User Satisfaction 4.7/5

There are fewer Phen24 reviews than other products, but they are positive, and there is no mention of severe issues.

Summary

Your day and nighttime needs are both met by Phen24. Caffeine provides stimulating energy during the day, whereas Griffonia removes serotonin, allowing you to sleep well.

PrimeShred - Most Potent Natural Appetite Suppressant and Metabolism Booster - Ranking 4.7/5

prime shred

Pros

Taking niacin may help reduce the seriousness of fatty liver disease.

Boosts metabolism with coffee and green tea.

Having more energy and enhanced athletic performance may be achieved with Rhodiola.

Cons

May be overly stimulating due to its high caffeine content.

Who Should Take PrimeShred?

If your fat metabolism is slow and you have trouble losing weight, you should think about trying PrimeShred . If you are unable to convert fat into energy, you will have to eat more food to satisfy your requirements.

Two of the ingredients in PrimeShred that help burn fat are caffeine and an extract from green coffee beans.

Green tea in the formula contributes fat-burning abilities, and it may also eliminate fat cells, including those still growing from stem cells [15].

Rhodiola rosea may enhance athletic performance and weight loss by increasing AMPK activity.

This herb stimulates AMPK, an enzyme that promotes the destruction of fat for energy. It is also an energy booster as a result [18].

Those with fatty liver disease, a common problem resulting from being overweight or obese, may benefit from the niacin content in PrimeShred. Liver fat is reduced, and fatty liver disease is improved with niacin consumption [19].

Who Shouldn’t Take PrimeShred?

PrimeShred contains a mix of tyrosine and Rhodiola to boost dopamine production. Take caution if you are taking drugs that affect dopamine levels, and seek a physician's advice

PrimeShred Ranking: 4.7/5

Efficacy 4.8/5

Weight loss, including visceral fat reduction, is noted to be boosted by clinical evidence.

Ingredient Quality 4.5/5

The ingredients used in PrimeShred are of high quality and deliver various benefits. However, the caffeine may be too stimulating for some users.

Cost 4.9/5

The cheapest arrangement is five bottles for $149.99, which translates to an average price of $1 per daily serving.

User Satisfaction 4.5/5

PrimeShred is mostly rated positively on third-party reviews and e-commerce sites.

Summary

PrimeShred can help reduce the accumulation of liver fat by improving the body's ability to metabolize fats.

Instant Knockout - Best Appetite Suppressant for Men - Ranking 4.6/5

Instant Knock Out

Pros

Vitamin D may help maintain cardiovascular health.

Green tea may increase the rate at which fat is burned.

You can use cayenne pepper to boost weight loss by increasing thermogenesis.

Cons

Glucomannan may decrease nutrient and drug absorption if taken.

Who Should Take Instant Knockout?

Instant Knockout is one of the best appetite suppressants pills for men. You will become less reliant on junk food for a quick energy burst if you increase your fat metabolism.

In addition to being an anti-inflammatory, capsaicin helps you burn more calories by increasing energy production. Furthermore, piperine boosts carbohydrate and fat metabolism for energy production while lowering oxidative stress [5].

There is also vitamin D in Instant Knockout, and it protects against cardiovascular disease and inflammation thanks to its several protective effects. Men are more susceptible to cardiovascular problems, even in mild cases [20].

Who Shouldn’t Take Instant Knockout?

People who have stomach issues should not use Instant Knockout. Take PhenQ if you must avoid glucomannan, which is included in Instant Knockout.

Instant Knockout Ranking: 4.6/5

Efficacy 4.8/5

The ingredients in Instant Knockout may boost fat burning and tissue damage prevention and cardiovascular issues.

Ingredient Quality 4.7/5

Caffeine may negate the effects of green tea in Instant Knockout's quality range of antioxidant fat burners.

Cost 4.5/5

For $195.00, you can purchase a four-month supply, for an average of $1.63 per daily dose.

User Satisfaction 4.5/5

There are primarily positive reviews for Instant Knockout online.

Summary

Oxidative stress is produced during the energy production in your body, but the antioxidants in Instant Knockout may protect you from it.

Zotrim - Best Appetite Suppressant for Motivation - Ranking 4.6/5

Zotrim

Pros

Weight loss has been proven with a scientific study.

Holds off cravings by slowing down digestion.

B vitamins are required for the production of neurotransmitters.

Cons

Too much stimulation may be present.

Who Should Take Zotrim?

A study examining the effects of Zotrim ingredients yerba mate, guarana, and damiana on gastric emptying found that participants had a significantly longer time to feel full. This effect led to 5.1 kg less weight loss over 45 days [21].

Furthermore, Zotrim comprises vitamins B3 and B6, which are necessary for dopamine production. Motivation and concentration rely on the important neurotransmitter dopamine.

Who Shouldn’t Take Zotrim?

Be careful when taking Zotrim if you are sensitive to caffeine and other stimulants.

Zotrim Ranking: 4.6/5

Efficacy 4.6/5

Weight loss may be assisted by a mixture of herbs in Zotrim, but it is an older study, according to the evidence.

Ingredient Quality 4.6/5

The method of extraction is unknown, despite the ingredients being evidence-based.

Cost 4.8/5

A five-bottle set is the best value package and costs $1 per daily dose on average, $49.99 for a 30-day supply, or $1.67 per daily dose.

User Satisfaction 4.5/5

Overall, user reviews are positive.

Summary

The proprietary herbal blend in Zotrim increases the length of time you feel full, which may boost focus and drive. B vitamins are included to increase focus and drive due the simulation effect.

What Are Natural Appetite Suppressants?

People prefer to take the best natural appetite suppressants rather than prescription drugs because they are both accessible and have fewer adverse effects.

How Do the Best Appetite Suppressant Pills Work?

The best natural appetite suppressant can make you feel fuller by occupying more space in your stomach and reducing your appetite. You will eat less if you follow this method.

Some people control their appetite by using hormonal or neurological methods. Griffonia provides a large amount of naturally occurring serotonin, a mood-elevating neurotransmitter that suppresses ghrelin, a satiety hormone, to moderate appetite and pain sensation.

The Best Appetite Suppressant Pills for Weight Loss

There are many blends of ingredients that act as best natural appetite suppressants. Calories may be reduced; others may boost metabolism. They can offer additional health advantages, such as improved blood sugar control or antioxidant activity.

What To Look for When Choosing Best Appetite Suppressant Pills

When choosing the best natural appetite suppressant pills, you must consider reputation, ingredient effectiveness, and safety.

Brand Reputation

Well-known weight loss supplements are more effective than poor-quality ones. We have chosen popular products that haven’t been criticized in the media for bad business practices to ensure that we have an effective supplement.

Quality Ingredients

There are several possible supplemental ingredients with similar effects; some might be more effective than others. For example, the gel-like consistency of glucomannan might be less irritating than psyllium, a coarser fiber. Because Griffonia’s natural serotonin content may be more effective than the nutrients used to produce it, it may be the optimal choice.

Safe Formula

Pharmaceutical performance enhancers are frequently linked to more severe side effects and may be illegal. Our list of natural appetite suppressants all feature safe formulas without any dangerous components.

Effectiveness

Every dietary supplement listed here has been carefully scrutinized for supporting data. Although human trials are more conclusive than animal studies, they may indicate real-world advantages.

Dosage

Small doses may provide little to no results. Higher doses may be required to get the same results with a larger body size.

Caffeine Quantity

A caffeine supplement may counteract the health benefits of green tea [4] [15]. Caffeine increases our fat-burning rate significantly, but it may be overstimulating for some. Ensure your supplement has a low dose of caffeine if you are sensitive to its effects [15].

Customer Reviews

It's important to note that not all customer reviews are reliable. When weighing the benefits and drawbacks of a supplement, however, it's crucial to consider the combined ingredients.

Cost, Discounts, Refunds, and Guarantees

It is worth considering your budget and the cost per dose of the natural appetite suppressant supplements, which you may need to take for several months when purchasing multiple bottles at once. Sales frequently lead to a much lower cost per dose, so try to take advantage of them.

An assurance or a refund is a sign of transparency and the supplement's effectiveness.

How To Use Natural Best Appetite Suppressant Pills

It is crucial to consider the timing and other adjustments that should be made when taking a weight loss dietary supplement.

When To Take the Best Appetite Suppressant Pills

Take the best appetite suppressants before meals, giving the ingredients time to take effect. Glucomannan must first gel up, and then cysteine can be absorbed, subsequently before reducing ghrelin.

How Long Should I Take Natural Appetite Suppressant Pills?

It is recommended that you not use appetite suppressing supplements for more than three months without first consulting a healthcare professional. Clinical trials assess the safety and efficacy of these supplements for three months.

Diet and Lifestyle Changes

Any weight loss aid that combines natural appetite suppressant supplements with a healthy diet and lifestyle changes is said to provide effective weight loss results. These products deliver the desired results if you follow the best diet plans and exercise routines.

Are Natural Appetite Suppressants Safe?

Taking supplements to reduce appetite to promote weight loss is usually safe, but taking more than the recommended dose may be risky.

Benefits of Natural Appetite Suppressant

Weight loss can be assisted naturally with the best appetite suppressant pills. Your body will utilize more calories and fat as you lose weight, resulting in increased energy levels. Several components can improve blood sugar control and insulin balance in addition to reversing metabolic syndrome and preventing diabetes.

Potential Side Effects of Natural Appetite Suppressant

Taking too much of certain appetite suppressants can cause overstimulation just like too much consumption of caffeine, as they boost your serotonin and dopamine neurotransmitter levels.

Natural Appetite Suppressant Contraindications

If you are taking NTI medication alongside an appetite suppressant supplement that expands and reduces nutrient absorption in the intestines, the medicine may not be absorbed properly.

What Are the Best Natural Appetite Suppressant Foods for Weight Loss?

Higher-protein diets can help reduce hunger and food consumption by keeping hunger pangs away for longer. In addition to being more filling, consuming more calories from protein results in slower energy release. Diets higher in protein, in addition to being more satiating, can help prevent the buildup of fat [22].

The following items are high in protein:

Fish.

Eggs.

Cottage cheese.

Split peas.

Lentils.

Meat.

Fish.

Eggs.

Best Natural Appetite Suppressant: Common FAQs

Is there a right way to suppress appetite, and if so, should certain people avoid them?

What Can I Take To Naturally Suppress My Appetite?

Ghrelin may be reduced by the amino acid cysteine, making you feel less hungry. Glucomannan can also make you feel fuller with less food, as it occupies space in the digestive system.

How Do Best Appetite Suppressant Pills Curb Hunger?

Certain best appetite suppressant pills work on hormonal pathways to reduce ghrelin and increase leptin, taking up more space in the digestive tract and making You feel satiated for longer before you eat again.

Who Should Not Take Natural Appetite Suppressants?

You should avoid taking any natural appetite suppressants if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

It is not advisable to take a natural appetite suppressant if you are already at a healthy weight and want to lose a few pounds.

Best Natural Appetite Suppressant: Our Ranking Methodology Explained

Scientific evidence and real-world proof of the most effective and economical best appetite suppressant pills exist. We ranked our list of the best supplements by looking at quality, efficacy, cost, and user reviews.

Efficacy

Nobody wants to waste money on an ineffective supplement, so the effectiveness of ingredients in a supplement is an important factor. We looked at clinical trials and user reviews for evidence behind each component.

Ingredient Quality

A quality supplement should provide the necessary amount of each ingredient in a form the body can utilize. Fillers should be limited if any at all.

Cost

A supplement must be affordable to make it accessible. Since you are likely to take it for a few months, you may want to purchase several packages, which can get expensive.

User Satisfaction

How well does the supplement perform in real-life diet and exercise settings? We assessed customer service to see if there were any side effects when ingredients were combined.

Final Verdict: What Is the Best Natural Appetite Suppressant?

The best natural appetite suppressants function in several ways to help you shed the pounds.

They reduce food cravings by lowering ghrelin, increasing serotonin levels, boosting stored energy consumption, or occupying space in the digestive tract. Other possible positive outcomes include burning fat around organs or in the abdomen, improving blood sugar control, and increasing muscle energy usage.

PhenQ is the clear winner when it comes to helping you lose weight. Leanbean may be a good option for women who struggle with overeating.

