Honest Instant Checkmate Review: Pros, Cons, & Features

Instant Checkmate's goal is to let people learn more about other people by conducting thorough background checks on them. When searching for a background check service, it’s wise to select one that’s dependable and has been thoroughly examined.

It’s typical for people to use this type of service to acquire more information about their acquaintances, individuals living in the area, and possible romantic interests. However, it’s not acceptable for business purposes such as recruiting.

With Instant Checkmate, individuals can look for precise details concerning individuals through various public databases, such as their email, postal address, social media accounts, criminal records, and phone numbers.

To get a clearer understanding of the advantages and disadvantages of this website, let's take a moment to review them.

Instant Checkmate Pros

Access to a database of known sexual offenders

Simple-to-navigate interface

Discovering a person's social media profile is a click away

Extensive public records archive.

Instant Checkmate Cons

It’s not possible to buy any individual report

Customers have given lower ratings

Compilation of reports is slow

Things to Consider Before Buying a Personal Background Check Service Subscription

Instant Checkmate

To gain more insight into the people closest to you, such as family, colleagues and acquaintances, you may want to consider utilizing a background investigation service.

Before agreeing to go out with someone, it’s a smart plan to look into the individual. These applications can help to uncover information such as social media accounts, legal convictions, and more.

It’s also important to do research online before making an application for a job or a rental. You can learn a lot about yourself by conducting a background check .

Utilizing these facilities has many advantages, but you would still like to get the best out of your expenditure. Therefore, it’s important to think about the following points before making a commitment:

How often can you make queries after you have paid the subscription fee?

What’s the most you would be comfortable spending?

What’s it that you need to know?

Do you favor making recurring monthly payments instead?

Instant Checkmate Features & Benefits

There are eight things to take into consideration when examining Instant Checkmate to determine whether it’s the ideal service for you.

1. People Search Function

An Instant Checkmate review will show that the primary ability of this service is the capacity to search for people. Once an individual name is entered, their profile will show up. To receive more accurate results, you should specify a state.

Although it's not mandatory, you’ll get a more satisfactory result if you choose to complete the location information. You can use this search engine to search yourself or anyone else. Upon request, we’ll remove any personally identifiable information about you that we have collected.

When you provide data like age, sex, and family ties, it can help restrict the search results. This search is done without the individual understanding or agreeing to it. It may take a while for the people search to come up, but the results you'll get are reliable. Once you have the results, select the file which has the data you need.

2. Criminal Record Search Function

Instant Checkmate review reveals that it’s possible to take advantage of the service to search for arrest records. To effectively use this function, details such as an individual's actual location, age, and name need to be provided.

The database has information on every type of criminal offense imaginable, from serious felonies to minor infractions, and active warrants, legal cases, and moving offenses. The records provide information about the time and site of the offense.

Individual searches and group searches are both possible. Through this database, you can discover what other people are aware of regarding you and, if desired, have any unfavorable details eliminated.

3. Reverse Phone Number Lookup Database

Instant Checkmate offers a reverse phone lookup service as well. If you continually receive calls from an unknown source, you can use a reverse phone lookup to determine the owner of the number.

Caller ID info, age range, and whether the number is connected to any business are all recorded in great detail. Instant Checkmate also serves as a top-tier option for finding people at a given address.

4. Sex Offender Database

Any person curious about whether there are any known sexual offenders in their immediate area can use the Instant Checkmate database's thorough search tool.

It's a frequently visited section since individuals like to know who their new neighbors are and what kind of people they’re before they settle in. Maps, photographs, and personal details such as names and addresses are all included in the database of sex offenders..

5. Mobile Application

The Instant Checkmate application is accessible for people who use Android devices but not for those who use iOS devices. An iOS version may or may not be coming out in the future, but it's impossible to tell at this time.

The Instant Checkmate review shows that the Android application has been rated highly for its straightforwardness, dependability, and usefulness. On occasion, there have been reports of issues with logging in, but these are generally addressed swiftly.

6. Ease of Use Interface

The user interface of Instant Checkmate is straightforward. It’s possible to conduct a basic inquiry by just submitting an individual's name and location, which will yield results that can be navigated with ease. The signup page also features a comprehensive FAQ for your convenience.

The only real drawback to the platform is its sluggish loading time for results. The amount of time taken to acquire search results and generate a report can be inconsistent.

7. Customer Support

Instant Checkmate

Support can be accessed from Instant Checkmate by email or phone during weekdays from 10 in the morning until 10 at night, based on Eastern Standard Time.

On Monday through Friday, the support is accessible in both English and Spanish between 11am and 8pm EST. Customers can anticipate a response to their email within 24 hours.

Reports from customers indicate that the personnel at Instant Checkmate do not pressure people to keep their subscriptions, and they take care of termination requests promptly. You can ask the site to remove your account by contacting customer service.

8. Site Security

Norton Symantec's 128-bit encrypted secure server ensures that any monetary data inputted on the Instant Checkmate website is kept safe.

When looking at an Instant Checkmate review, it’s important to remember that the primary intention of the site is to provide access to public records.

As safety measures for users' data have not been given much thought, the website has employed an SSL connection to guarantee the protection of users' identities.

Is Instant Checkmate Legit

Despite the widespread praise for Instant Checkmate, opinions are split on whether the site's customer service lives up to its reputation. Many patrons have expressed frustration with Instant Checkmate cost and the confusing payment rules that come with it.

If you're unsatisfied with the service, terminate your subscription instantly so that you don't incur any more Instant Checkmate costs. Customers have been leaving positive Instant Checkmate reviews on websites such as Sitejabber and Trustpilot. Feedback from satisfied customers included the following:

“Using InstantCheckmate's platform, I was able to solve an issue that was causing significant stress for my loved ones and me.”

“Over the last two years, I have depended considerably on this service. It is simple, logical, and very beneficial.”

“I am extremely grateful for your helpful support. This book has been incredibly educational, teaching me a plethora of new information!”

Instant Checkmate Alternatives

A number of websites claim to be reliable background check engines. However some of them aren't. To help you make a more educated decision, we have provided a list of some of Instant Checkmate's most popular alternatives.

All these websites have comparable pricing structures and information offerings, but you should do your homework before settling on a service.

1. TruthFinder

Truthfinder.com

Instant Checkmate and TruthFinder are both manufactured by the same firm, and they have access to the same databases.

They offer access to criminal records and public records relating to people. Inquire more about a person with TruthFinder, whether it's a potential date, family member, or acquaintance. Included below is a quick analysis of the two selections:

Features: Neither site relies too heavily on upsell sales pitches, but they both employ the utilization of pop-ups.

Customer service: Both businesses provide email and phone contact options for customers in need of assistance. Each company guarantees to respond to you within a day.

Pricing: Instant Checkmate and TruthFinder both use a subscription model, with the Instant Checkmate cost being comparable to that of TruthFinder. However, TruthFinder's plan is more expensive, but it also offers more benefits.

To find more, check out this TruthFinder review .

2. Intelius

Intelius

Intelius was set up in 2003 and has now become the leader in the background check industry. Both Intelius and Instant Checkmate offer access to statistics, criminal records, and family tree information. There are several similarities between the two services that are worth noting.

Features: These sites allow you to research a person's background, including their criminal record, address, phone number, and familial ties. Since the benefit programs use comparable databases, the data presented is likely to be the same.

Customer service: Intelius offers its customers various ways to get in touch, for example, by phone or email. If you contact them through email, you should expect to receive a reply in a timely manner, assuming their customer service is satisfactory.

Pricing: The Instant Checkmate cost is not much different than the cost of Intelius. If you want instant access to the most data possible, however, you will have to pay a bit more for the Instant Checkmate cost each month.

Intelius provides a platform that enables individuals to investigate their own personal history and that of their relatives.

3. US Search

US search

If you’re searching for a person, you can trust US Search as a cost-effective method. This service provides data such as names, phone numbers, emails, and physical addresses.

An individual's criminal file and their social media accounts and relatives can be found with a basic search. While US Search and Instant Checkmate have several common aspects, there are a few noteworthy differences between the two.

Pricing: Services like US Search and Instant Checkmate cost are quite cheap

Features: Instant Checkmate's support services go beyond email and phone, making it a more versatile choice

Customer service: Instant Checkmate offers more customer service options than other companies in the field, like email and telephone support

Instant Checkmate Reviews: Final Verdict

When you need updated information about a person's whereabouts, contact details, and more, Instant Checkmate is a great resource.

If you use this service, you’ll have access to information from a large number of databases. In comparison to its rivals, Instant Checkmate cost is reasonable.

Customers are frustrated by the lengthy wait times for reports after conducting a search. If you require historical details for private reasons, it’s the best option, in addition to reasonable Instant Checkmate cost.

