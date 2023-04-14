Disclaimer: This is sponsored content by LÄRABAR. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of Denver7.

DENVER – One day, Denver local Lara Merriken went on a hike she anticipated would be like any other, but little did she know it would be the start of something special. While snacking on trail mix, she wondered why there wasn’t a product on the market that was made of real food, that was portable, that tasted indulgent and delicious without compromising healthiness.

And from there, LÄRABAR was born.

Determined to make a product that was both enjoyable and good for you, Lara got started making the first bars using only a Cuisinart and a rolling pin. The first batch of bars she produced for retail had to be sealed by hand - all 500 of them! The first four flavors were Cherry Pie, Apple Pie, Cashew Cookie and Chocolate Coconut Chew, which were sampled at the Whole Foods Cherry Creek location.

Homegrown in Denver, LÄRABAR celebrates 20th Anniversary

After perfecting the recipe and seeing immediate interest from consumers, Lara eventually sold the brand to General Mills but has been working in collaboration with the company as it expanded LÄRABAR offerings into more flavors like our truffle flavor line and seasonal favorites like Pumpkin Pie and Gingerbread.

Important to both Lara and General Mills, has been the focus on supporting the future of the lands that provide the products found in LÄRABAR. As the brand celebrates in 20th anniversary, it recently announced a partnership with American Farmland Trust’s Women for the Land program to deliver grants to women owned or operated farms in California to support further adoption of regenerative agricultural techniques.

These grants will provide equitable access to programming and support of historically underserved farming communities, improving the economic viability and climate resilience of local women run and women owned farms.

General Mills sources 100% of its almonds from California, a state facing extreme water stress, so by advancing regenerative agriculture, LÄRABAR aims to improve both soil health and water outcomes in this key sourcing area.

Also, select LÄRABAR packaging will feature a QR code that shoppers can scan to access an immersive website experience to explore the ins-and-outs of regenerative almond farming and learn more about the partnership.

In honor of the brand’s 20th anniversary, Lara will be sampling the product back where it all started! You can meet Lara at the Whole Foods Cherry Creek location tomorrow (4/15) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to sample a variety of flavors and get free swag.

