10 Best Sites To Buy YouTube Views Reviewed & Ranked

YouTube is the second most visited website in the world, next to Google. Thus, leveraging this social media platform is crucial if you want to get your product or service in front of as many people as possible.

Yet, you need to focus on your video views to make the most of YouTube. When you have many views, you can reach more people and increase your subscribers.

Besides creating compelling content, an easy way to attract more audiences is to buy YouTube views.

Numerous sites offer social media growth services, but they are not the same. Worse, many are just a scam. Hence, we’ve compiled the top ten websites that offer legit services that can help boost your YouTube marketing efforts.

10 Reliable Sites To Buy YouTube Views

Buying YouTube views is as straightforward as it seems. You just pick a package or decide how many views you want, pay for it, and wait for your video views to increase.

However, the most critical and challenging task is choosing a service provider.

As we’ve said earlier, there’s a plethora of scam websites out there. Such websites use bot views or fake accounts that won’t benefit your channel in any way.

Below are the top websites we recommend if you want to buy YouTube views. We’ve considered their service features, pricing, and reviews and ranked them accordingly.

1. Stormviews.net

Topping our list of the best websites to buy YouTube views is Stormviews. It’s the leading provider of social media growth services today and is used by hundreds of thousands of influencers and companies worldwide.

This website is a top choice for buying YouTube views and subscribers because it offers high-quality results and excellent customer service.

It offers a range of premium services, including acquiring authentic users interacting with your account. You can buy as few as 500 views or as many as 250,000 views for your video.

Stormviews guarantees instant delivery of views, likes, and subscribers. They also offer a money-back guarantee for their services.

Hence, they will refund your payment if you're unsatisfied with your order's quality or delivery. Additionally, Stormviews offers 24/7 customer support.

Pros:



Available in all countries

No log-in details required

One-time payments

YouTube views from a targeted audience

24/7 customer support

Con:



No retention guarantee

2. Stormlikes.net

Stormlikes offers a safe and affordable way to increase your views instantly. The site has a team of social media professionals who will help get your YouTube videos trending and increase your online visibility.

Buying views from Stormlikes is easy. First, select a package. They have over ten social packages to choose from; you can buy anywhere from 500 to 250,000 views.

Not only do you get to decide how many views you get and choose a target. Your order will also be delivered to your account instantly.

Like Stormviews, the site won't ask for your login details, only your video URL.

Lastly, when you buy views from Stormlikes, you get real views from real people who will help drive more traffic to your channel and ultimately attract more organic video views.

Pros:



Views from a targeted audience

High retention rate

Quick delivery of views

Organic growth of likes

Non-drop views

Con:



Limited payment options

3. Followers.io

Followers.io is a reputable provider of Instagram growth services. Recently, they launched a YouTube growth service to help influencers, brands, and businesses grow their subscribers.

This platform will help you become popular by supplying YouTube views from real people. Moreover, Followers.io pays attention to the quality of your social media followers.

The team behind the website works strategically to target the most relevant audience for your content. They will help you connect with users who are sincerely interested in your brand, niche, or content. In turn, this increases your ability to get real engagement.

The platform won't also ask for your personal information, including your password, to deliver your YouTube views. You also get to decide if your views will be delivered instantly or gradually.

If you're ordering a huge number of YT views, gradual delivery is recommended because they make your views appear more organic.

Pros:

Secure site

No password required

24/7 live customer support

100% money-back guarantee

Con:

Low delivery speed

4. UseViral

UseViral is a company that offers comprehensive social media growth services. You can boost your online visibility through its vast network.

Whether you're looking to get famous on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and other social networks, UseViral can help you.

UseViral has a variety of packages under each category (social network.) For example, if you want to increase your YouTube views and subscribers, you can choose a plan based on what you need.

However, if you don't see a plan that suits you, you can contact their customer support team to customize your social media growth plan.

Pros:



Responsive 24/7 customer support

Affordable prices

Comprehensive packages

Has an expansive network

Cons:



Doesn't have a refill guarantee

Lacks information on the website

5. SocialEmpire

SocialEmpire offers social media marketing services for Instagram, YouTube, and SoundCloud. It was established in 2017 and has built a solid reputation among small and big companies.

Given the number of packages they sell, SocialEmpire has an expansive network of audiences to cater to all types of businesses. They also have an affordable pricing system.

You can buy 1,000 up to 20,000 views which will be delivered to your account gradually.

Pros:



100% non-drop views guarantee

Convenient packages

Retention Guarantee

Con:



Longer delivery time for larger packages

6. Bulkoid

This site offers high-quality YouTube views and real subscribers. Like the rest of the sites on this list, all their services come from real YouTube users. So, they don't use bots or fake accounts.

Since you're buying real views, you can improve your audience reach and content exposure. Eventually, this will draw more organic views and engagements to your channel.

Like other reputable websites, Bulkoid won't ask for your login details but only your video URL.

Unique to this website is that you can customize your package to include views, likes, shares, and subscribers. The price will depend on how big your promotion will be.

They also have multiple payment options. You can pay through a credit card or even use cryptocurrencies. If you choose the latter, you will receive 10% cashback.

Pros:



Customizable packages

Instant delivery

Secure payment system

Cons:



Plans can get expensive

No cancellation once delivery has started

7. Viralyft

Viralyft is a popular social media growth company that offers services for Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Spotify, Twitter, and other popular platforms. They attract more eyeballs to your YouTube videos by sourcing high-quality views from real users.

The platform boasts a curated network of YouTube consumers who hunger for quality content. The company says they employ a unique process to filter out spam accounts to ensure that every view you get is from a real YouTube user.

Viralyft has several packages for you to find the perfect size for your online visibility goals. All of their packages come with 24/7 live chat support.

In addition, the site uses an SSL-encrypted payment gateway to give you peace of mind. They accept all major credit and debit card and doesn't store your financial information.

Pros:



Stellar customer support

Secure delivery

Comprehensive packages

Cons:



Low retention rate

More expensive than competitors

8. ViewsExpert

Some people don't want to buy views because they worry they might disappear in the future. ViewsExpert ensures that you get views only from people interested in your niche, so you get ongoing engagement.

Moreover, the site has an SSL-secured payment gateway to protect your personal data. You also won't have to provide your password or any sensitive information.

All packages from ViewsExpert feature quick delivery, usually starting within a few hours after completing the purchase. Also, views from this site come in two types: High-Quality and Premium Quality views.

High-quality views come from a global fanbase and are suitable for content creators who need a boost in their video views but don't have a large budget.

Meanwhile, premium-quality views come from real users who will help your video rank higher. They are used by agencies and influencers worldwide.

Pros:



Quick delivery

SSL secured and encrypted checkout portal

24/7 live support

Cons:



No retention guarantee

No option for instant delivery

Higher prices

9. ViralHQ

ViralHQ's high-quality services make it one of the best websites to buy YouTube views. They offer 100% safe and real views that will help improve your ranking and online reputation.

More than that, ViralHQ guarantees the organic growth of your channel. The site has a simple and intuitive ordering process.

Using sliders, you can tell them how many views you want to purchase. Their packages range from 1,000 to 20,000 views. You can also pay using credit cards or cryptocurrencies.

Pros:



Straightforward ordering process

No bots or fake views

Secure payment system

Cons:



Limited packages

Untargeted audience

10. GetViral.io

Another reliable website to buy YouTube views is GetViral.io. Besides views, they also sell YouTube likes, comments, and subscriber packages.

With their services, you can expand your audience base and reach more people.

Buying views from this website is simple. First, choose a package that meets your needs and follow a secure checkout. Next, enter your video URL.

After completing the payment, you will receive a tracking number that you can use to follow your order progress.

All the views come from real people who will watch your content from start to finish. Complete views can increase your videos' total watch hours, which can benefit your channel's overall ranking.

Pros:



24/7 customer support

Customizable plans

Simple ordering process

Cons:



Expensive

No retention policy

Buy YouTube Views and Grow Your Brand Instantly

Buying YouTube views is a simple and effective strategy to popularize your content, gain more subscribers, and establish the credibility of your brand.

The best site to buy YouTube views is Stormviews.net because they offer high-quality views from real accounts, along with exceptional customer support, competitive pricing, a money-back guarantee, and a secure ordering process.

What’s more, Stormviews gets your views from a targeted audience who will likely interact with your videos in the future.

FAQs About Buying YouTube Views

Now that you have the top options to buy YouTube views (and even other engagement) from, we understand that you might still have doubts when it comes to this strategy. Hence, let us provide you with the answers to some common questions related to purchasing YT engagement:

1. Why buy YouTube views?

Maybe you’re having second thoughts about this strategy. Is it legal? Is buying YouTube views safe? How does it work to buy Youtube views? Why do you need to buy views when you can get them organically?

As of 2022, there are over 52 million channels on YouTube. Whatever your niche or industry, you’re likely competing with hundreds, if not thousands, of similar channels. Hence, growing your channel can take lots of time and effort if you're just starting on YouTube.

What’s more, statistics show that almost 90% of uploaded videos on YouTube rarely get 1,000 views. On average, only a microsome of channels (0.77%) gets 100K views per video.

Creating good content takes so much effort and resources, so you definitely don’t want your videos buried in the deep. This is where buying views makes perfect sense.

Getting a good number of views as a starting point helps your channel in several ways:

1. It creates social proof.

The primary reason many channels buy YouTube views is to boost their social proof.

Social proof is the tendency of people to do the same thing that the majority does. For example, they are more likely to watch a video that has many views, likes, and comments compared to a video that doesn't have any engagement at all.

When your target audience sees that your content has many views, they will be curious about it, and that’s where everything starts.

2. It improves the ranking of your channel.

Another way buying YouTube views benefits your channel is by positively influencing the platform’s algorithm. As you probably know, YouTube’s algorithm favors content with a high engagement rate in the form of views, likes, and comments.

In other words, it recommends popular content to users. Therefore, increasing the number of views and engagement can increase your channel’s ranking.

Showing on YouTube’s Recommendations gives you endless opportunities to grow your channel.

3. It helps increase your subscribers.

If you’re new to YouTube, getting subscribers can take a while. Fortunately, you can speed up the process by buying views from credible sources.

With more views comes a high number of subscribers. That’s because as more people discover your content, more people will find your channel.

4. It boosts your credibility.

Credibility is important in business because it helps influence consumers' behaviors and thoughts about a product or service.

As you probably know, most users are attracted to content that has proof that others like it. As such, YouTube channels and videos with a large following appeal more to new audiences.

That said, having more video views can help boost your authority and credibility as a brand.

2. How do you buy real viewers on YouTube?

To buy YouTube views, choose a reputable provider. Next, select the package or number of views you want.

Once the payment is complete, your views will appear on your video right away, although some companies offer a gradual delivery of views to make them appear more organic.

3. What does engagement mean on YouTube?

Engagement refers to the level of interaction and participation your video receives from viewers. It can include actions like commenting, subscribing, liking, sharing, and watching your videos for longer periods.

4. Can you get more subscribers when you buy views?

Yes. Having more views can help increase your subscribers because a higher view count boosts the visibility and credibility of your channel, making it more likely that people will subscribe.

It's important to remember, however, that getting more views does not guarantee increased subscribers. Many factors play a key role in attracting subscribers, including the relevance and quality of your content.

5. Is it advisable to buy YouTube views?

Yes. Many successful content creators and brands have used this strategy to generate more engagement in their content. As long as you purchase real views, you will see amazing results in your marketing strategy in just a short period.

However, buying views shouldn't be your sole strategy. There are other methods to increase the number of views of your videos, such as: