35 Best Sites to Buy Followers on Instagram

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content by Likes.io. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of Denver7.

Instagram is an incredible social network that allows users to share photos and videos with friends and family. Aside from that, it is also a great venue for promoting yourself and your business online.

But how do you get started?

A social media growth service can jumpstart your page into an overnight success. We've scoured some of the best sites to buy followers on Instagram , likes, and views, so you don't have to.

Best Sites to Buy Followers on Instagram, Likes, and Views

Here's a list of our best picks to buy Instagram followers from the web:

1. Likes.io

Likes.IO



Growing a brand from the ground up is tremendously tricky, not to mention the fierce competition in the digital market on Instagram. Likes.io saves you this trouble by allowing you to buy followers on Instagram , likes, and views.

Likes.io offers incredible delivery times, allowing you to receive your package just minutes after purchase. Their competitive packages start at 100 followers for $2.89 to 25,000 followers at $279.99.

What's great with Likes.io is that their growth solutions allow you to choose between high-quality and premium followers. The former gives you real followers from real people, while the latter allows your account to have real active followers.

Happy customers back this exceptional service with great reviews on their platform.

You can check reviews from Usmagazine , Wkbw , Economic Times , Buffalonews , Abc15 .

Aside from that, they have a drop protection system that will help monitor your account and refill followers to keep your numbers high.

2. Stormlikes.net

Next on our list is Stormlikes.net. They offer a great social media service that enables your account to appeal to your target market.

Stormlikes.net is a trusted source to buy Instagram followers , likes, and views. You'll get real followers who will engage with your niche or business fast.

Additionally, you can expand your growth to other social media networks such as Facebook, TikTok, Spotify, and Twitch to get more attention from larger audiences.

3. Followers.io

As platforms continuously develop and improve their algorithms, Followers.io adapts to give its customers the best experience. With a few clicks, you can buy what you need on your Instagram page instantly and safely.

Did you know that simply buying followers doesn't make the cut for Followers.io? Yes, you've heard that right! Their social media growth service ensures that you get quality followers.

They'll offer you great deals when you buy real Instagram followers.

Since Followers.io enables you to grow your page through organic methods, you have better chances of getting ahead in the social media game.

4. Social-viral.com

Social-viral.com goes above and beyond in delivering fame right at your doorstep once you purchase one of their packages. Your engagement rate will skyrocket as they provide only real followers for your account.

It's highly likely that once you buy Instagram likes, followers, views, comments, and auto likes, you'll also purchase their services for your other social networks.

If you have questions about their products, they have a customer support team that you can contact 24/7. As they are dedicated to giving high-quality services, you can ask for a refund if you aren't satisfied.

5. Friendlylikes

If you want to widen your reach to potential followers, Friendlylikes.com has your back. You can buy Instagram followers with ease from this social media growth company.

Instagram, by default, limits the features a user can access. An example is the need to get 10k followers to unlock adding external links to stories.

With Friendlylikes.com, they'll help you get over these humps so you can use your page to its full potential.

6. Vastlikes

If you're looking to boost your social media accounts with great follower packages at reasonable prices, Vastlikes.com is here to do the job.

This provider respects your privacy by not asking for your account's password. So, you can buy Instagram followers, likes, and views without worrying about getting hacked.

You can buy thousands of followers while safeguarding your account from the risk of tagging by Instagram. They also accept Bitcoin as a form of payment along with the usual credit card payment method.

7. Krootez

Krootez.com offers a reasonable refill period when you buy followers on Instagram. Their followers' growth service is unmatched, unlike other vendors that leave you hanging in the dust after receiving payment.

Their followers' packages start at $3.99 for 20 followers up to $129.99 for 10,000 Instagram followers.

You'll quickly get famous with your high follower count and potentially earn on Instagram faster with their help.

8. Leoboost

If you're looking for an Instagram specialist, Leoboost.com will cater to your needs. In just three steps, you'll be able to see the results in your account.

Simply pick the package, fill in the information, and get the result within minutes of your request.

Leboost.com offers a variety of packages for followers, likes, and views, with additional offers for IGTV and reel views. Other things that matter for your account metrics, such as impressions and profile visits, are also available.

9. Premlike

With billions of active users worldwide having access to digital platforms such as Instagram, you must get your brand to that large audience.

Premlike.com helps you stand out among most users by giving you the advantage of securely increasing your follower base. They make it easier for users to buy Instagram likes, views, and followers without facing any trouble.

Unlike competitors in the social media growth service sector, Premlike.com assures you that their products work through their six-month warranty. Even better, you'll get real engagement as they sell real users to you.

10. Quickfollower

Quickfollower.com is one of the best all-around followers growth service providers with many products. Aside from their packages that offer Instagram views, likes, and followers, you can also buy packages for your other social media accounts.

This provider also offers diversity. You can purchase growth for your Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Soundcloud, Google, and LinkedIn accounts.

11. Friendlylikes

Friendlylikes.com is another venue for getting Instagram followers, likes, and views. You can trust their service as they have been a reputed provider for six years, with millions of orders from thousands of clients.

Friendlylikes.com help you skyrocket your career by providing you premium quality followers that interact with your personal and business profiles.

You'd be sure you'll get organic followers quickly, as their service helps you blend in your existing followers with those purchased from their service.

12. Qubeviews

Qubeviews.com upholds quality and quantity when it comes to delivering its goods. Their service allows you to get viral fast by increasing your channel's growth.

As people would likely trust a brand with a high number count, you will be able to attract more lucrative deals from sponsorships and promotions.

Creating great content and having a high number of Instagram followers on your profile will trigger an increase in your metrics.

13. Followz

As Instagram is a constantly evolving platform, Followz.biz stays ahead of the competition by providing high-quality service in serving its products.

What makes them stand out as a legitimate service provider is their state-of-the-art technology to deliver your orders entirely and consistently on time.

So if you're hoping to buy real Instagram followers fast, look up their services online.

14. Instapowerful

Your Instagram page may get lost in a sea of user accounts even if it checks all the boxes to become a great brand. Instapowerful.com is here to help you set a spotlight on your page.

Instapowerful.com is one of the best players in the soc-med growth sector as it offers customized packages depending on your brand’s needs.

They won't just offer you to buy real Instagram followers, but they'll ensure that everything your page lacks will be resolved.

15. Buzzvoice

With over 3000 customer reviews, Buzzvoice.com is a reputable source to level up your page. Their packages include getting followers on Instagram with zero risk.

You can choose between real followers and high-quality Instagram followers from their packages. The main difference is that real followers interact with your profile, whereas high-quality followers tend to wane over time.

16. Getviral

While Getviral.io is commonly known for boosting the influence of music artists using Soundcloud and Spotify, using it for Instagram is also not bad.

Like competitors on this list, Getviral.io allows you to avail of high-quality, active, premium followers. What makes them special is their unique marketing strategy that will make you like their services more.

Once you've expanded your reach using their services, you can build a loyal fan base to eventually support your path to fame.

17. Socialpros

If your page simply can't keep the ball rolling, don't give up just yet. A social boost from Socialpros.io might just be the thing that your brand needs.

Once you've purchased IG followers from them, expect a delivery that will immediately reflect on your account in just minutes.

As Instagram is one of the best advertising networks out there, Socialpros.io can help you get a solid return on your investment.

Nevertheless, you should keep creating great content for your target audience.

18. Fstagram

Never settle with shady websites offering fake followers, as they will likely expose your account to get banned by Instagram. Thankfully, Fstagram.com is a trusted source that offers instant followers in a secure method.

One of the bragging rights of Fstagram.com is their cheap packages that allow you to buy Instagram views, likes, and followers. For one dollar, you can already purchase 75 followers, delivered instantly.

19. Socialdaddy

Unlike other growth solutions, Socialdaddy.net offers its services to the market straightforwardly. Once you've entered their platform, you can already choose a package for the social boost that you need.

You'll be greeted with a dropdown menu of purchasable services. Once you're done, just sit back and relax as your account gets the social exposure it deserves.

20. Royalserviceteam

Royalserviceteam.com has been a reputable company since 2010, allowing users to get a follower base from the ground up. Their affordable prices allow users to purchase many followers to grow their brand successfully.

Its drop protection program or money-back guarantee has kept them at the top of the soc-med growth service sector. That alone helped this provider to receive continuous purchases from happy customers.

Depending on your marketing plan, you can choose instant or gradual delivery of followers on Instagram.

21. Socialkings

Establishing your digital presence has been made easier through Socialkings.online. As a social media growth company that's garnered a huge reputation from its customers, you simply cannot go wrong with them.

Social media influencers once started using growth tools such as buying Instagram likes . Socialkings.online takes a step further in ensuring that you have real users interacting with your brand.

Socialkings.online ensures that your account is more trustworthy when real customers look at your profile. They also have secure payment methods for easier transactions.

23. Socioblend

If you're looking to build your brand across different social media networks, Socioblend.com is what you need. They have everything you’re looking for to get a boost on Instagram and so much more!

Their services include buying likes, views, and follows across multiple platforms. Notably, they'll help you design and build your website to make your brand more authentic.

As you build credibility, you can get Instagram followers more naturally. Be sure to keep them by creating great content.

24. Viraltrends

While Viraltrends.ecwid.com is recognized more as a platform for music artists to grow, they also offer Instagram growth through their unique packages.

Unlike other providers, they have a subscription-based service for gaining users with a targeted marketing plan. Even better, you can input your competitor's accounts, which will help them boost yours more.

As their platform uses a sophisticated technique to gain an authentic audience, you'll surely get your money's worth with them.

25. Skweezer

Skweezer.net lets you go from a non-existing brand to an established one in just minutes. One of their amazing offers is that you can test their services for free. Yes, you've got that right - a free trial.

Once satisfied with their quality, you can avail of different packages for your page. Options include boosting your followers, likes, and views for your Instagram page.

26. Followerspromotion

With Followerspromotion.com, you can spread your message faster to your target audience. It saves you the hassle of growing your brand starting from zero followers.

Followerspromotion.com prides itself on not using bot followers. Instead, it offers a premium service for clients to get a great experience.

Once you've decided to buy Instagram views, likes, and followers, you're guaranteed that their service is reliable.

27. Gpc

As fake followers are pretty easy to spot on Instagram, Gpc.fm offers legit methods to grow your Instagram brand. They use real accounts to give you Instagram likes, views, and follows.

Gpc.fm has over 147,000 customers having a good reputation of 97% from user reviews. From that alone, you are guaranteed that the service that you'll receive is of excellent quality.

28. Getboost

Sometimes social media marketing success is achieved through having a little help. Getboost.social helps you stand out among the competition by giving you an advantage in numbers.

Not only can you boost your followers, likes, and views, but you can access an excellent blog that will help you create techniques on Instagram. These are marketing techniques you can incorporate into the next post on your account.

29. Fluidbuzz

Are you looking to create some buzz around your IG page? Fluidbuzz.com has you covered.

Reach your audience sooner with them giving you a hand. This company will even give you free likes and followers as a testament to their quality service.

You don't need to purchase views and likes each time you make a post, as you can avail of their automatic likes and views for your posts.

30. Buysocialmediamarketing

As the arena for digital marketing continues to become harder to conquer, professional service highlighting your personal and business profiles might help.

Buysocialmediamarketing.com offers various options to help you edge out the competition with their packages.

Their offers aren't only exclusive to Instagram as they also offer packages for TikTok, Facebook, Soundcloud, and Youtube.

31. Goviralprime

Goviralprime.com offers an authentic boost to your Instagram profile. You are guaranteed that their services are safe and competitive through their social media specialists.

Just link your profile in one of their packages, and they'll do the rest. As they commit to creating strategic advertising for your brand, you can focus more on creating content for your audience.

32. Socialshaft

From the billions of users on Instagram, somewhere out there is your fan base. Socialshaft.com helps you find your market by delivering competitive packages in under 30 minutes.

If you're unsure if they are a legitimate growth provider, don't worry - they'll give you 50 Instagram likes for free. Once satisfied with the free trial, you can purchase and explore other options and pricing plans.

33. Mrinsta

Like Socialshaft.com, a free trial is available on Mrinsta.com to gain your trust. Later, you can subscribe to their services to get automatic likes for every post on your Instagram.

You can also receive daily followers in their monthly subscription plan to make your account growth look genuine.

34. Buycheapestfollowers

With Buycheapestfollower.com, you can explore various options for your Instagram package. If you want to reach more global customers, they're here to help.

If your niche caters to a specific audience, they can find that target audience for you. That guarantees that your purchase is 100% worth it. Some brands that only want female followers in the package use their services.

These features are backed up by customer testimonials found on the company website.

35. Fansv

Never underestimate the value of purchased followers, as they'll give enough exposure to your brand. Fansv.com is here to deliver whatever you need to make your Instagram profile stand out.

Once you've picked the right package for you, it will reflect on your page within minutes of purchase.

As some users like to use Instagram hand-in-hand with Facebook, Fansv.com grants you competitive packages to boost your profile there.

Which Growth Service Provider Tops Our List?

Ruthless competition exists between creators and brands on social media networks such as Instagram.

Sometimes a quick boost is all you need to get the attention you deserve for your page. Our chosen picks for the best growth companies are Likes.io, Stormlikes.net, Followers.io, and Social-viral.com.

While great news sites like 303Magazine , Mens Journal , Growthwisely , Tampabay , Sandiego Magazine , Tulsaworld and Fox13now also recommend these reputed service providers.

They'll give your page the online presence it deserves as it gains social proof for Instagram's algorithm. As you gain credibility, your IG presence will naturally grow as you attract your target audience.

Buy Followers on Instagram, Likes, and Views FAQs

Our top picks can help you get your name out there in public. However, there's still more to it than just buying growth services and hoping for the best. You still need to play your part and create quality content for your audience.

That said, we've got the answers to questions many still ask. These answers will help you edge out the competition to keep you well-informed.

1. What are the benefits if I buy followers on Instagram?

Increasing the follower count on your Instagram profile can attract sponsorships and promotions to your page. You can earn huge sums of money if you play your cards right. Getting your name out there alone is worth the price for these packages.

2. Will this make me famous overnight?

No. Getting higher follower and view counts only solves half the problem: defeating Instagram's algorithm. It is your job to gain traction and get the interest of real users through relatable content and marketing techniques.

However, if you properly execute the combination of both, you'll eventually achieve social media marketing success.

3. Is there a risk of my account getting banned?

Well, that depends on the growth service provider that you've chosen.

If you purchase services from reputable sites like in our top picks, you'll surely get active followers from real accounts. These are legitimate services that help you establish an online presence effectively.

On the other hand, shady websites may sell you fake followers or bot accounts. Using the services of such websites will more or less put your profile at risk of being flagged by Instagram.

Be careful when the offer is too good to be true. Some may advertise phony services, telling you to buy Instagram followers cheap. Such services might get your account banned instead of helping it gain exposure.