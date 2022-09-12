Best Research Paper Writing Services — Top 5 U.S. Companies

Being a student has never been more challenging than it is now. Whether you’re a first-year, second year, third year, or beyond, everyone is stressed out. Getting past that stress when you have papers to write can seem impossible. Sometimes, all you need is some inspiration or guidance — and that is exactly where research paper writing services come in.

We’ve found and reviewed the 5 best research paper writing sites, comparing them based on their quality, cost, and more, to help you find the best services for your needs.

Top 5 Research Paper Writing Services

These research paper writing companies are the most reputable and popular on the market. They deliver plagiarism-free papers that are written from scratch on any topic.

1. PaperHelp : Best Research Paper Writing Service Overall

PaperHelp

On all of the factors that we judged these 5 paper writing services by, PaperHelp consistently impressed on all fronts. With prices starting at just $10 for a 1-page essay, PaperHelp provides professional standards of writing at a budget-friendly price.

You can get a paper written for high school, undergraduate, bachelor's, and even professional education levels. PaperHelp not only offers academic writing samples, but they also have an editing and proofreading service. This allows you to send them a draft of your paper, and get tailored feedback on improvements and corrections.

When you make an order on their website, PaperHelp matches your criteria to one of their hundreds of writers. They have experts in almost every subject area, who provide fast service — they can even write your paper in time for a same-day deadline!

All purchases from PaperHelp also come with a free revision policy, allowing you to tailor your essay to the smallest of details. You can request up to 3 free revisions of your paper. Every essay you buy is also checked thoroughly for plagiarism.

Overall, this is our pick for the best research paper writing service. We love PaperHelp for its easy-to-use website, its generous free revision policy, and its great value for money. If you require research paper writing help, this is the website to choose.

2. BBQPapers : Best For Complex College Papers

bbqpapers

Sometimes you need a specialist essay on a niche or complicated topic — and this is exactly the situation where BBQPapers excels. They promise that they have a top 2% expert for every subject area, no matter how broad or specific, and their papers have fast turnarounds of as little as 3 hours.

The professional writers at BBQPapers can help you with not only papers but also presentations — making them one of the few sites to offer help with different types of assignments.

Prices at BBQPapers start at $5.85 for 100 words. If you find yourself needing their services often, or requesting a lot of lengthy papers, then you can take advantage of their loyalty program. This gives you lifetime discounts of 5%, 10%, and 15% off all of your future papers.

Every paper comes with accurate referencing (in the style that you request), a review by a trained editor, and unlimited free revisions within 10 days. If even after this you’re not satisfied with the essay that you receive, you have a 60-day money-back guarantee.

If you’re looking for a specialized, completely confidential service with services available up to Ph.D. level of study, then look no further than BBQPapers.

3. EssayTerritory : Best Value

EssayTerritory

Saving money everywhere you can as a student is important, which is why great value paper writing services like EssayTerritory are great to find. You can expect a cheap, reliable, and fast service, for both education and business assignments!

A high school level paper with a 14-day deadline from EssayTerritory costs just $10 — and this price includes high-quality editing and proofreading, relevant case studies and sources, and unlimited free revisions. This service has one of the largest varieties of assignment types to choose from, including job applications, dissertation chapters, and thesis proposals.

Essays and college assignments from EssayTerritory can be written for Ph.D. level, and even then, prices are still very competitive. The highest price you’ll pay for Ph.D. projects with a 1-day turnaround is $81, much less than other paper writing services.

If you’re not satisfied with your paper, it’s easy to reach out to EssayTerritory 24/7 customer support. They can guide you through the process of requesting revisions or even give you a full refund thanks to their money-back guarantee.

If you’re looking for a high-quality, fast service at the best possible price that you can find, EssayTerritory can help you to pass your assignments without breaking the bank.

4. SpeedyPaper : Best Customer Support

SpeedyPaper

What sets SpeedyPaper apart from the competition is its commitment to providing excellent service. With their friendly and dedicated customer support, at every stage of your purchase, you can feel confident and assured of the progress of your paper.

Their customer reviews praise the fast delivery, great price, and the communication that was received throughout the process. Their writers are professional and know how to deal with different subject areas to minute levels of detail.

We were impressed with how transparent SpeedyPaper is about its services. They outline their criteria for recruiting writers on their website, which includes academic verification using university degree qualifications, GPA, and high grammar test scores. They even outline how much their writers are paid.

SpeedyPaper pride themselves on their good customer reputation, which is maintained thanks to their reliable service and high quality customer care team. They have samples of previous work available to view on their website, which will give you an idea of the quality you can expect from the finished product.

SpeedyPaper is our recommendation for the research paper writing site that provides the best customer service and dedication to customer satisfaction.

5. EssayPro : Best for Choice and Flexibility

EssayPro

Any good essay writing service will assign writers to papers based on their expertise, knowledge, and education level. But some of these sites do this using an algorithm, which is efficient, but can make mistakes…and there’s no true substitute for a human eye.

EssayPro takes a revolutionary approach to this model, and instead of leaving your paper in the hands of AI, allows you to choose which of their writers you want to take care of your assignment. This unique service means that you can find the best possible writer who matches the needs of your paper.

EssayPro acts as an intermediary service that connects you with freelance writers who are highly qualified, and have often been working as professional writers for years. All of the writers on EssayPro have 5+ years of experience of academic writing, and have a Masters degree or higher qualification.

Thanks to the site-wide policy, you are entitled to unlimited free revisions with your order, no matter which writer you choose. You will also be guaranteed a fast, friendly, and professional writing service.

If you want to make sure that your paper is written by someone you can trust, then make sure to check out EssayPro!

FAQs About Research Paper Writing Services

How do essay writing services work?

If you’ve never ordered from an essay writing service before, then you might not know what to expect — or where to start. More and more college students are turning to these sites to help them with the increasing number of essays that they are assigned every semester — but how do essay writing services work?

The research paper writing services connect you with professional and academic writers, who are either employed by the site or work as self-employed freelancers, to work on your paper. The professional research paper writer will see the subject area you request, the number of words or pages that are needed, the deadline for the paper, and other information that you provide.

The research paper helper may contact you to request additional information, or to keep you updated on the progress of your paper. Because the writer that has been assigned to your paper will have knowledge of your subject area, they will use a variety of specialized resources to write your assignment.

Once your paper has been completed, you will receive a PDF draft from the professional writer — this is the stage where you can ask for any revisions to be made. If you’re happy with what has been written, the full version of the paper will be released to you, and is officially all yours!

Are research paper writing websites legit?

Contrary to popular belief, there is nothing illegal about using a custom research paper writing website. As long as you follow the correct procedures of your university, you also can’t get into trouble for academic misconduct.

Writers who work for research paper writing services are normal human beings, who happen to have a passion and a talent for writing. Usually, these writers are paid a large percentage of what you pay to the research paper help site — sometimes, they are also paid to work specific hours.

Before you start spending money though, it’s important to verify the integrity of the site you’re looking to use. The essay writing services space has exploded in popularity in recent years, which means that some people want to take advantage of this. There are plenty of sites that will take your payment and run, leaving you out of pocket and without an essay for your upcoming deadline.

Make sure to check the reviews of the sites you’re looking at — especially those on impartial sites such as TrustPilot. It can also be helpful to look at the About Us section on the website, to learn more about the company. Finally, if it seems too good to be true, it likely is — don’t trust sites that are charging something like $10 for thousands of words, with a same-day turnaround.

Can I entrust someone to write my research paper? Is it safe?

Research paper assistance sites mentioned on this list are 100% safe to use, and you don’t need to worry about any negative repercussions from using their services. The most reputable sites will have a confidentiality policy, where your interaction with their research paper writers will remain anonymous. Nobody will know you have used the site unless you share this information yourself.

Most sites put their professional paper writers through strict verification processes — this ensures not only their writing ability, but also that they are a real and trustworthy person. They may ask their writers to provide government issued ID, and proof of their employment or academic qualifications.

You may also be concerned about if your payment is secure when using a term paper writing service — many of these sites use secure payment methods such as PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay and more. There is also support for a number of international, fee-free payment options.

A good research paper writing service will also have stringent anti-plagiarism measures. This includes checking the finished product a number of times through different services, and some sites will have their own purpose-built plagiarism checkers.

Will my essay be plagiarism-free?

One of the main concerns when ordering an essay from a writing service is whether it will be flagged for plagiarism. Having this happen to one of your assignments can get you into serious trouble. You may be investigated by your school's academic misconduct department, and you could even be expelled from your high school, university, or college.

Professional research paper services include a guarantee of plagiarism-free content. Your paper will contain only unique content, with no copy-pasted information. All sources will also be properly referenced in the style that you request.

To achieve this, sites use plagiarism checkers from a variety of sources. Many custom research papers and term papers are checked multiple times, and every effort is taken to reduce the similarity percentage of the finished product.

Specifically, many sites will ensure that their research papers pass the plagiarism check enforced by Turnitin — one of the most popular assignment submission platforms that many universities use. The platform has a strict plagiarism checker that will flag an assignment if it is above a certain similarity percentage.

You can be confident that your essay will be plagiarism-free when ordering from a paper writing service; and if it isn’t, you may be entitled for a free refund under their money back guarantee.

How much does it cost to hire professional research paper writers?

The price to buy a research paper online will vary depending on a few factors. Many sites will allow you to input your basic requirements, and give you an estimation of the price based on this. The factors that can increase or decrease the cost of your paper include its length, the deadline for submission, the education level, and sometimes the subject area.

The specific cost of paying for an essay may be calculated per page, or per 100 words. In most cases, our research found that the standard price for a 1 page, high-school level essay with a 2 week turnaround was between $10 and $12.

If you want to save on your research paper, then make sure to request the services of a writing site well in advance — the more time you give them to complete your paper, the less it will cost.

Can you get caught using term paper writing services?

This is a common concern for people who are looking to find a research paper service to write academic papers for them. Plagiarism not only includes using uncited sources from the internet, but also trying to pass off someone else's work as your own. As we covered earlier, this can get you into a lot of trouble.

When buying an essay to use as a model answer, as reference material, or ideas, you cannot get caught or punished for using it. Your professors won’t need to see the essay that you bought, and you won’t need to cite your usage of it; because for all intents and purposes, it does not exist.

Things become less clear when you consider, or intend to submit a research paper that you bought. Many sites do not encourage this, and it should not be the main reason that you look for a service to write your essay for you. You have a much higher chance of being caught for submitting a bought research paper as your own, but you may also get away with it … do so at your own risk!

Conclusion

So, to conclude, our overall choice for the best research paper writing service is PaperHelp. We’re crowning them as our winner based on their high quality services, low prices, and fast delivery. Their customer reviews and testimonials show that people trust them to deliver on-time, and to take attention to detail in their work.

Whether you’re looking for inspiration, editing and proofreading, or just expert advice on your research paper, you can be sure of receiving an A+ service from PaperHelp.

