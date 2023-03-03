7 Best Background Check Services for Reliable Information

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content by Paradise Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of Denver7.

Utilizing the best background check sites can be very useful for keeping your family secure or simply satisfying your interest about a past partner.

There are numerous justifications to conduct a background search and the best background check sites can provide you with the info you need in a short period of time.

What exactly is a background search, what does it ultimately cost, and where can one go to get the most accurate results that are also quick, easy, and, of course, confidential?

When looking for the best background check sites, there is a wide range of options available, from the most expensive to the most affordable. You want to make sure that you get the most out of your investment and aren't taken advantage of.

Therefore, start exploring to seek out everything that you’re interested in learning.

7 Best Background Check Services: At a Glance

BeenVerified - Best Background Check Site Overall TruthFinder - Best for Searching Public Records Intelius - Best for Speedy Results Instant Checkmate - Best for Ease of Use PeopleFinders - Best Background Check Site for Database Spokeo - Best for Reverse Email Lookup US Search - Best for Affordability

Best Background Check Sites for Accurate Results - In-Depth Review

We took a lot of different things into consideration while deciding on the best background check sites. We focused on the availability of private information, cost, quickness, customer reviews, and the special features offered.

Read the following sections to get a more thorough explanation of how we chose the best services.

That said, here are the best background check sites with what makes them a part of our top picks.

BeenVerified – Best Background Check Site Overall

BeenVerified.com

Pros

A court runner looks for information that has not been converted to digital format

Applications available for both Android and iOS

A wide variety of data sources

If payment is made three months in advance, a discount will be applied to the total price

Cons

A lack of transparency regarding pricing

Not quite as detailed as the best services offered by competing background check companies

There is not one search option only

One of the reasons why BeenVerified is considered to be one of the best background check sites is that it provides a court runner service. In this service, an employee of BeenVerified physically visits courts in order to obtain documents that are yet to be uploaded to the firm's site.

There are mobile apps available for download on both the iOS and Android operating systems.

When beginning your inquiry, you can pick any amount of data points. If you decide to pay for three months in advance, you’re entitled to a decrease in price. However, it’s not possible to do separate searches on the website, it’s necessary to be a member.

Once you have finished the necessary "loading" windows, the only thing left to do is to view the costs.

Customers are unhappy because the reports have much less information than those provided by other best background check sites, so they can't make an informed purchasing decision. BeenVerified provides in-depth reports on people who use their service.

It does research by looking through publicly available information, accounts on social networks, and other internet sources so that it can provide users with information that’s accurate and up to date.

BeenVerified's user-friendly interface is one of its most notable advantages; thanks to this interface, users are able to search for information and navigate the site with relative ease. The search outcomes are displayed in a format that’s straightforward and well-organized, which makes it simple to read and comprehend.

Moreover, BeenVerified pays attention to the safety of users' data and makes sure that every detail is kept private and secure. It implements state-of-the-art encryption technology to guard users' personal details and does not distribute or barter any information to outside sources.

Checks and Screenings: 4/5

BeenVerified provides a broad selection of searching possibilities, including people search, address search and phone number check. This makes it a practical tool that can be utilized for different objectives, like discovering lost companions or family members, or authenticating a person's individuality.

By subscribing to BeenVerified , people will have a range of features at their disposal, including one of the best background checks , phone number searches, contact details, email queries, address searches, and criminal records.

Moreover, users will have access to seven different approaches to seek out and find information.

Accuracy: 4/5

Despite its accuracy, BeenVerified is not the best background check service. In some cases, customers have come across email addresses associated with their names that they have never had in the past.

Turnaround Time: 4/5

The amount of time it takes to get the necessary information from this site is approximately six minutes, which is the second slowest when compared to other background check sites.

Cost: 5/5

An additional benefit of BeenVerified is that it’s inexpensive. It has a selection of subscription plans that cater to different costs, and customers can pick to pay on a monthly or annual basis. This makes it a budget-friendly option for those who regularly need to do a background search.

If you choose to pay the fee on a month-to-month basis , the cost will be $26.89. However, if you pay for three months in advance, the monthly cost is reduced to $17.48, which is a savings of $7.42 from the normal $24.90 .

Customer Service: 5/5

You can get in touch with the customer service department seven days a week between the hours of 6:00 am and 11:30 pm Eastern Time by dialing the toll-free number 866-885-6480. In addition, you can contact the company by sending an email to support@beenverified .com.

TruthFinder - Best for Searching Public Records

Overall Score: 4.3/5

Truthfinder.com

Pros

Those who have a membership are able to conduct searches on the dark web.

Applications can be downloaded on both Android and iOS.

The subscription includes an unrestricted amount of reports at no additional cost.

Provides a service that looks up phone numbers in reverse

Integrated systems for self-monitoring

Cons

This product is only available to those located in the United States.

There is no free version available.

An additional charge is required to download reports.

TruthFinder is one of the best background check sites, and when you subscribe, you have the ability to generate an infinite amount of reports each month with no additional fees. Each check you do also includes a scan of the dark web.

It’s now possible to conduct the best background checks while traveling using the handy mobile applications made accessible for both the iOS and Android platforms.

TruthFinder allows you to get up-to-date details about a telephone number; plus, it has a feature that allows you to monitor the information about yourself that would be revealed in a background search.

Nevertheless, it's not possible to make a solitary search; you need to pay a subscription fee each month to gain access to the database. Downloading the reports in PDF format requires a separate charge.

This best background check website is only available to individuals who are citizens or have permanent residency status in the United States.

Checks and Screenings: 5/5

TruthFinder offers an extensive range of facts, from a person's age and any other names they may go by, to the cars and weapons licenses they could have.

Altogether, there are over 40 different types of data accessible, for example, Amazon wishlists, social media profiles, hunting permits, and permits for carrying hidden firearms.

Accuracy: 5/5

Clients of TruthFinder's best background check sites have been commended for the precision of their outcomes.

As an example, Jim F. gave the best background check site a four-star rating on Sitejabber in his review, where he expressed that he felt not only was Truthfinder.com efficient, but it also provided accurate results! There wasn't a single stone which was missed in the process.

Turnaround Time: 5/5

With the ability to generate reports in only two to three minutes, you will be able to access the data you need almost instantly. This is the third fastest rate among all of our options.

Cost: 4.5/5

If you opt for a single monthly payment for TruthFinder, you will pay $28.05 per month; however, the fee reduces to $23.28 per month if you opt for a bi-monthly payment.

Customer Service: 4.7/5

If you need assistance, you can call the customer support line on weekdays between 10am and 10pm Eastern Time at 800-699-8081. Additionally, you can contact them by sending a message to the help email address ( help@truthfinder .com).

Intelius - Best for Speedy Results

Overall Score: 4.9/5

Intelius

Pros

Integrated systems for self-monitoring

Provides a service that looks up phone numbers in reverse

The subscription includes an unrestricted amount of reports at no additional cost

Those who have a membership are able to conduct searches on the dark web

Applications can be downloaded on both Android and iOS

Cons

Only functional in the US

Report downloads are more expensive

No free model

Users are provided with limitless rapid searches and reports while using Intelius , making it one of the best background check sites available. It employs a safe connection protected with 256-bit encryption.

Since its inception in 2003, the system has built up an image for being dependable. Also, it enables users to conduct speedy record searches for information on criminal violations and geographical locations.

Because it guarantees that you will never reveal that you looked for someone, Intelius is one of the best background check sites for web address searches.

The vast majority of people who conduct research online won't even give this issue a second thought until they become aware of the potential repercussions of their actions.

You have access to 20 billion public papers, and you may additionally utilize the Intelius Connection tool. This gives you the ability to build specific connections among the different people of interest in your search results. In addition, you have access to the Intelius Connection tool.

Checks and Screenings: 4/5

Intelius is one of the best background check sites for property records, providing users with the ability to look up an address in reverse, investigate a phone number in reverse, conduct a background search, investigate public records, and search for criminal records.

Accuracy: 5/5

Numerous customers of Intelius have stated that the reports they receive from this company are more precise than what they receive from its competitors, which makes it one of the best background check sites.

For example, Fred from Bunnlevel, North Carolina, reviewed Intelius on Consumer Affairs and stated that he was able to locate the person he was searching for " simply like magic! " after utilizing the service.

Turnaround Time: 4.5/5

Gathering information from Intelius can be a lengthy process, as it can take longer than five minutes for the loading pages to return the data. This makes it the third slowest time frame amongst one of the best background check sites available.

Cost: 4.5/5

The regular cost for a people search is $24.86 a month. If you pay for two months in advance, the fee is decreased to $21.13 each month . The cost of single searches will differ based on the details you need.

Customer Service: 3/5

You can get in touch with customer care from Monday to Thursday between the hours of 10:00 am and 8:00 pm Eastern Time by dialing the toll-free number 888-245-1655.

You can also contact support for customers by submitting a message to support@mailer.intelius.com. This is an additional method available to you.

Instant Checkmate - Best for Ease of Use

Overall Score: 4.75/5

Instant checkmate

Pros

Reporting that’s thorough

Very accurate

Service that’s uncomplicated and uncomplicated in nature

App for mobile devices that’s simple to use

Excellent for searching through property records

Cons

Individual reports cannot be generated

It may take some time for reports to load

User opinions demonstrate that the outcomes of Instant Checkmate's searches are more accurate than its competitors, thus making it one of the best background check sites in the market.

The smartphone app and search service are straightforward to use, particularly when searching for social media profiles. The reports supplied by Instant Checkmate are comprehensive.

The website, however, needs some time to generate the report. Just like the other services, it does not give you the option to purchase single reports; instead, you can avail the monthly subscription. The cost of the membership will appear on the last page of the loading sequence.

Checks and Screenings: 4.5/5

During a background search, a variety of documents and records could be reviewed, such as occupational permits, court rulings, tax levies, permits for hunting and fishing, proof of voter eligibility, and authorizations for possessing firearms.

Accuracy: 5/5

Instant Checkmate is considered to be one of the best background check sites for conducting a background search because it delivers accurate results.

Clients who have used Instant Checkmate and have also utilized other best background check sites have commented that Instant Checkmate provides more accurate results than the other services.

To provide just one example, Cynthia from Pflugerville, Texas, said that to this point, the offerings have proven to be accurate and instructional, which is especially helpful for her because she is a single lady who uses social media and is always being flirted with by men from a wide range of nations.

Turnaround Time: 4/5

It will take you ten minutes to sign up for an account in order to read your report, and during that time you will have to wait through multiple loading screens.

This company has a wait time that’s noticeably greater than any of the other services that are included on our list of the finest companies that provide background search services.

Cost: 3.5/5

If you pay ahead of time, the cost for one month of service will be $36.95. However, if you pay for two months at once, the fee will be reduced to $29.55 per month .

Customer Service: 4.5/5

During the weekdays, customers can get in touch with customer care by dialing the toll-free number 800-222-8985 between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Alternatively, customers may email help@instantcheckmate .com for help.

PeopleFinders - Best Background Check Site for Database

Overall Score: 4.6/5

peoplefinders

Pros

Option for a monthly membership fee

One available method of search

Exceptional software for mobile devices

Excellent client service

Cons

Lack of any data from social media platforms

Only searches that take place within the United States will be conducted.

Huge cancellation fee

PeopleFinders is widely regarded as one of the most reliable businesses for doing a background search and providing superior support to customers.

Users have the option of conducting a single search in addition to subscribing to a service that charges them on a recurrent basis and receiving additional benefits. It includes a number of the most forward-thinking mobile applications that can be found on the market today.

The clients of the company's products and services routinely provide glowing reviews regarding the quality of the company's customer service.

In the event that you want to cancel your membership before the conclusion of the contracted period, you will be responsible for paying a significant early termination fee. The Us is the only country for which country-specific searches can be performed. The social media platforms do not provide a search function, and the options for getting assistance are extremely limited.

Look up an individual with PeopleFinders

Checks and Screenings: 4.5/5

When a basic search is conducted, only a few details about an individual will be revealed, such as their name, current address, age, past addresses, email address, and telephone number.

However, a more detailed background search can be carried out to uncover bankruptcies, arrest records, details of neighbors, and professional experience.

Accuracy: 5/5

Customers and reviewers consistently point to PeopleFinders' high degree of accuracy as one of the primary reasons for the company's status as one of the providers of the best background check sites.

As an illustration, Keisha from Winterset, Iowa, rated the website, and she mentioned that the content "was factual and true."

Turnaround Time: 5/5

PeopleFinders is able to produce a report within a fraction of the time it takes other best background check sites, taking second place in our survey of the top six.

Cost: 4.5/5

The cost of a single look-up varies from ninety-five cents to nine dollars and ninety-five cents. To join, a person must pay a monthly fee of twenty-nine dollars and ninety-five cents .

Customer Service: 4/5

Clients can get help via telephone at 800-718-8997 during the Eastern Time Zone between 10:00 am and 9:00 pm from Monday to Friday, as well as from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm every Saturday and Sunday. It’s also possible to connect with them through the contact form available on the website .

Spokeo - Best for Reverse Email Lookup

Overall Score: 4.4/5

Spokeo

Pros

User-friendly interface

A one-time payment is required

Updates to the site on a consistent basis Some free services

It enables you wipe your data

Cons

There are no search plans that are limitless that are available

Complaints from customers relating to matters of accuracy

Since it does not charge users to examine the valuable data it offers, like reverse email lookups, Spokeo is often regarded as one of the most effective platforms for conducting the best background checks. A one-time, low-cost payment is required from you in order to obtain a more comprehensive history check.

In addition to this, you always have the opportunity to remove your information from the listings on its website. The user experience is straightforward, and the site is updated on a consistent basis with fresh content.

On the other hand, a significant number of customers have expressed their displeasure, asserting that the outcomes are inaccurate or there's an insufficient amount of information provided.

Checks and Screenings: 4.5/5

Spokeo searches through a massive amount of public documents to offer search results which may include a person's contact info, personal information, location history, monetary details, family members, criminal records, acquaintances, and social media accounts.

Out of the billions of data records, some of the types of info which are documented are assets, social media posts, past events, corporate and customer information.

Accuracy: 4/5

Although the majority of users are pleased with the assistance they received, some have complained about the accuracy of the data. For example, Buddy R. posted a review on Sitejabber, declaring that “Putting incorrect information gets you one step from a fraudster"

Turnaround Time: 5/5

Out of all the best background check sites we examined, this one has the second-fastest turnaround time.

Cost: 5/5

The full name report is now available for $1.95 less, thanks to the discount, bringing the total cost to $0.95 .

Customer Service: 5/5

Customer service at Spokeo is offered around the clock, from the hours of 8:00 am to 11:00 pm Eastern Time, and may be reached by dialing 888-271-9562 or sending a message to customercare@spokeo .com.